Rangers Notes: Josh Jung Changes Narrative Again with Latest Home Run

Since April started, Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung has been on a tear. Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was the latest proof.

The Rangers entered this nine-game homestand with a .200 batting average as a team. Worse, they only had two home runs, one of which was hit by Joc Pederson, which ended a 0-for-16 slump to start the season. Pederson was on base on Wednesday when Jung stepped to the plate for the first time and slammed an 87.5 mph hanging curveball from Pirates starter Brandon Ashcraft into the right field stands for his third home run of the season.

The home run was notable for a few reasons. First, it was the Rangers’ third home run at Globe Life Field, where Texas has struggled to create offense early. Second, it was Jung’s second opposite field home run of the season. In fact, none of his three home runs have been pulls to left field, as he’s shown off more ability to go to the opposite field. Third, at the time, it pushed his batting average above .300 for the second time in five days.

After this home run Josh Jung was hitting better than .300 again. Also notable that it was his second opposite field home run (out of three) and just the third for Texas at home. pic.twitter.com/ex7C8n24De — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) April 23, 2026

Consider that Jung entered April without a hit and was benched twice in Baltimore and it’s a stunning turnaround. But why?

The Rangers sent him to Triple-A last July because they wanted him to change his approach at the plate. It seems to be taking now. His chase rate, his whiff percentage, his strikeout rate and his walk rate were among the lowest on the team. Nearly a month into the season, he’s shown significant improvement, even with the 0-fer start in March per Statcast:

Chase Rate: 33.2% to 31.1%

Whiff Rate: 25.4% to 18.9%

Strikeout Rate: 25.2% to 17.5%

Walk Rate: 5.3% to 8.8%

In spring training, Jung was getting raves from the coaching staff about the contact he was making with the baseball. Entering Wednesday’s game, he had a hard-hit percentage of 55.9%. That was in the 93rd percentile.

Jung is chasing less, swinging and missing less, striking out less and walking more. He’s also knocking the cover off the ball more than half the time, even if it doesn’t result in a hit. That’s why he’s changed the narrative around the start to his season in less than a month.

Unfortunately, the Rangers fell, 8-4, as the Pirates exploded for four runs in the ninth inning.

The Plan Without Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Rangers officially moved outfielder Wyatt Langford to the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain on Wednesday. This means he won’t be available to the Rangers until the road trip that starts on May 1 in Detroit. He believes that he won’t need more than the 10 days off.

Until then, the reps in left field will go to some combination of Ezequiel Duran, Alejandro Osuna, Sam Haggerty and Andrew McCutchen. Given how well he’s batted this season, most of those reps should go to Duran. With a string of right-handed pitching coming, the temptation will be to get Osuna more at-bats. But Texas’s only day game this homestand is on Sunday so this is a good chance to give Duran some daily run and see what he can handle.

This is the fifth time in his career that Langford has been moved to the injured list. None of the injuries have been serious. That’s the good news. The bad news is he keeps getting these minor injuries that limit his potential.

Proof GLF is a Pitcher’s Park

All the talk about the offense at Globe Life Field, there should be some recognition of how it’s now a pitcher’s park. In fact, it’s rather profound. From the Rangers’ game notes before Wednesday’s game:

Rangers pitchers have produced MLB-bests in ERA (1.86) and WHIP (0.90) at home this season, allowing a .194/.237/.272/.508 opponent slash line at GLF — the lowest OBP/SLG/OPS figures among MLB clubs at home in 2026.

Those numbers took a hit after Texas allowed eight runs on Wednesday.

Don’t Mess with Jake Burger Late

As Rangers Sports Network’s Jared Sandler pointed out, Rangers first baseman Jake Burger is one of the game’s best hitters in the final three innings of the game.

There are only two players this season with 12+ hits and 8+ RBIs from inning 7 and on: Jake Burger and LAD's Kyle Tucker — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) April 23, 2026

His two RBI single in the eighth tied the game at 4-4.

Jake Burger with two clutch RBI to tie the game with the Pirates heading to the ninth. pic.twitter.com/BpQe8qxvzr — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) April 23, 2026

Here’s the Latest Rangers News and Stories (click the headline for the full article):

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Latz. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Numbers Behind Rangers Reliever Jacob Latz’s Brilliant Start

Rangers Moving Wyatt Langford to Injured List with Flexor Strain

Two Numbers Say Rangers Slugger Corey Seager Will Emerge from Slump

Rangers Notes: Kumar Rocker Throws Gem, Evan Carter Robs Pirates of Home Run

Skip Schumaker Facing Tough Call at Second Base for Rangers

Rangers Majors Pipeline: Peyton Gray, Aidan Curry Dominating in Minors

Rangers Starting Pitcher Report: Hits, Misses, Concern Index After 22 Games

Rangers, Rest of AL West, Mired in Mediocre Start to Division Title Race

Rangers Monday Fastball: What We Learned, What It Means 22 Games into Season

Brandon Nimmo’s Bat ‘Died a Hero’ As He Reaches 1,000 Career Hits

Rangers Tweets of the Day

The Rangers will wear their new City Connect jerseys for the first time on Friday at home against the Athletics. So, more hype, naturally.

POV: You put on the new City Connects for the first time.@You_Found_Nimmo x #AllForTX pic.twitter.com/3Ozi3SQyW7 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 22, 2026

After Evan Carter’s gravity-defying catch on Tuesday, one might ask, “How did he do that?” Well, guess what? He practices.

Those Spring Training reps paid off 😮 https://t.co/iXHkxgv3iz pic.twitter.com/pD0xzfdvF3 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 22, 2026