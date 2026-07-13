Why the Texas Rangers Are Still in Position to Win the AL West

The season hasn’t been perfect, and what season ever is, honestly? Certainly, the Texas Rangers have had a few missteps along the way, but perfection hasn’t been necessary.

After 96 games and heading into the All-Star break, the Rangers are in first place in the American League West with a 49-47 record. They hold a 1.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners, who held down the top spot for quite a while this season.

The Rangers are up by three games over the Houston Astros in a division where no one has really pulled away. Now Texas is holding the reins, and what comes in the second half is completely up to them.

If the Rangers can continue to get solid contributions from their veterans and have their up-and-comers produce, there is every reason to believe in this team and their ability to still be standing when September arrives.

Rangers Have Most Complete Rotation

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Degrom | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As has been the story surrounding most teams in Major League Baseball this year and even around the draft, pitching is key. Everything starts and ends with the pitching crew.

Jacob deGrom has looked like one of baseball’s elite starters. Over the course of the first half, he has posted a 3.49 ERA with 122 strikeouts over 100.2 innings of work. The Rangers are currently watching a mild glute strain that caused deGrom to sit down just before the All-Star break. All indications so far lead to deGrom not being out for long.

Given the timing of the injury, it could have been the perfect time (if there is one) for a minor setback as rest is available.

Nathan Eovaldi has been side by side with deGrom for the year. He has 120 strikeouts across 111.1 innings while providing great veteran experience across the board.

Behind them is MacKenzie Gore who has put in 100 innings while striking out 115 hitters. This is a solid group of pitchers. When you add in Kumar Rocker, there is excitement growing about the future.

There are also a few reinforcements that should be joining the team soon in Jordan Montgomery and Cody Bradford.

If those pieces all fall into place, the starting rotation for the Rangers could be even stronger after the All-Star break.

Bullpen Becoming Strength

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jacob Latz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Continuing on the pitching theme, and you have to give credit to the bullpen.

Jacob Latz has been incredible on the mound with 18 saves to his credit all while working a 1.61 ERA and an outstanding 0.67 WHIP. Tyler Alexander has also provided some valuable innings of work with a 2.21 ERA.

They still have a few on the injured list with Chris Martin and Jakob Junis, but there seems to be enough bullpen depth here to withstand some of those absences.

Lineup Has More Upside

Texas Rangers designated hitter Wyatt Langford | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The inconsistencies have shown up in the lineup on offense. But, there are encouraging signs coming.

Josh Jung is the team’s biggest story. He’s batting .298 with 100 hits and an impressive .819 OPS. Jake Burger has been a beast with 16 home runs, while Joc Pederson is right behind him with 15 and carries a .796 OPS.

Wyatt Langford has often shown up as a difference-maker for the team. He’s producing an .819 OPS after only being able to play in 44 games.

If the team can get Corey Seager healthy and somewhat back to form, the offense could really turn things around in the second half.

Texas Controls Destiny

They sure haven’t been dominant, but Texas hasn’t had to be. They held their own and in a weak division like the AL West, that’s all it has taken so far.

Thus, the Rangers can come into the second half sporting some confidence. They aren’t full strength, but again they don’t need to be, and if they do get back some of their key contributors, they may be able to pull away from the pack.

There’s every reason to believe in this team right now.