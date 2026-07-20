Rangers-White Sox Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Injured List

The Texas Rangers return home from their quick trip to Atlanta with the American League West lead. But only slightly.

The Rangers (50-49) lost two out of three to the Atlanta Braves this weekend and are just one-half game behind the Seattle Mariners (50-50), who took two out of three from the San Francisco Giants in their first series after the All-Star break.

The division is starting to look like a two-horse race. The Rangers are how four games ahead of the Houston Astros (47-54), who are in third place and were swept by the Baltimore Orioles this weekend. Houston has lost four straight and seven of their last 10 games and their case for working trades at the deadline to get better is growing short.

As for the Rangers, so long as they stay in first place, president of baseball operations Chris Young can make a case with ownership to make some moves to try and bolster a playoff push. Just how much ownership will allow Young to spend is up for debate. The deadline is Aug. 3.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and more.

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; White Sox: Chicago Sports Network.

Tuesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; White Sox: Chicago Sports Network.

Wednesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; White Sox: Chicago Sports Network.

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; White Sox: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Starting Pitchers

Monday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (7-5, 3.49) vs. White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (5-6, 4.15)

Tuesday: Texas TBA vs. White Sox LHP Noah Schultz (3-6, 5.60)

Wednesday: Texas TBA vs. White Sox TBA

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain), UTIL Cody Freeman (herniated disc in neck), SS Corey Seager (lower back discomfort).

15-Day Injured List: LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand).

Remaining July Series: vs. Seattle, July 24-27; at Tampa Bay, July 28-30; at Houston, July 31-Aug. 2