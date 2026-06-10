Rangers May Be Arranging Pieces to Replace Subpar Slugger if He’s Traded

The Texas Rangers are neither buyers nor sellers when it comes to the MLB trade deadline. But it doesn't mean they shouldn’t plan for either eventuality.

General managers tend to call each other throughout the year, but the talks start to heat up in June. It's likely that president of baseball operations Chris Young and his staff have a fair idea of the market. For those players they could potentially shop, the Rangers may need a backup plan. And it's quite possible the Rangers are arranging a backup plan in case they shop and trade first baseman Jake Burger.

How Rangers Can Replace Jake Burger

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

First, this all assumes the Rangers want to move Burger and someone wants him. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand included Burger among his eight trade candidates for a change of scenery recently. Burger has not been the hitter he was before he arrived in Texas last season.

He is better this year after bouncing back from injuries. In 64 games he’s hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs while he’s slashed .238/.293/.414. But he was a .250 or better hitter before he arrived in Texas and slammed 63 home runs in his first two full seasons in the Majors.

He’s already struck out 68 times and is on pace for a career high. His on-base percentage is below .300 for the second straight year. That’s a point of emphasis for Texas. With two years of team control left and a cheap financial trajectory, the Rangers could move him for a couple of prospects. But then who plays first base? Perhaps the question is how many Rangers can play first base?

The Rangers created a bit of a tizzy on Sunday when outfielder Alejandro Osuna played first base at Triple-A Round Rock. Before he was optioned back to the minors last weekend, Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Osuna would get work at first base. Right now, Osuna can play all three outfield positions. Playing first makes him more versatile. While he doesn’t have much slug his on-base percentage this season — .376 — is right in line with what Texas wants.

He’s not the only one that can play the position, either.

The Rangers started Josh Smith at first base at Round Rock on Tuesday. Smith has played the position at the Major League level. Current second baseman is Ezequiel Duran can play first base. Even Justin Foscue has an MLB start at first base. Now that he’s hitting better, he’s an option. One thing all three players have in common? They get on base at a higher clip than Burger.

Burgers's inability to get on base consistently may be his undoing when it comes to his future with the Rangers, especially if Texas has at least four options that can get on base more often than he can. It's not saying the Rangers will make a move. It's saying the Rangers may be making sure they have coverage in case they make a move.