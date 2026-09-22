Rangers-Mets Series Preview: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Injured List

As the Texas Rangers attempt to win their first American League West title in more than a decade, this week also brings an opportunity to say thank you to an old friend.

The Rangers (78-78) will host the New York Mets (71-85) in a three-game series that starts on Tuesday and while the Rangers have everything to play for the Mets are simply playing out the string.

New York has one player that Texas fans will care about. Second baseman Marcus Semien was traded to the Mets in the offseason for right fielder Brandon Nimmo. This is the first time the Rangers and the Mets have faced one another since the trade.

That means this is the first opportunity for Rangers fans to say thank you to Semien, who signed with the franchise before the 2022 season and was instrumental in helping the Rangers win their first World Series title in 2023. He played four years with the organization, was a two-time All Star, won an AL Gold Glove, an AL Silver Slugger and was third in American League MVP voting in 2023.

The Rangers have a magic number of six to claim a playoff berth entering Tuesday's action. That's a combination of Rangers victories and Houston Astros losses. The Astros (77-79) are one game back in the AL West and begin a two-game series with Seattle on Tuesday.

If the Rangers keep winning and the Astros keep losing, the Rangers could wrap up the division by Thursday. But nothing has been easy for either team this season. It's quite possible the race will go down to the final day of the season.

Here is a preview of the series, with the pitching probables and the injured list.

New York Mets at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Utility Gold Glove on lock 🔒 pic.twitter.com/ioAEgQU9v5 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 21, 2026

Tuesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Mets: SNY

Wednesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Mets: SNY

Thursday: 1:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Mets: SNY

Radio: Rangers: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270; Mets: Audacy Mets Radio WHSQ 880AM, Audacy App 92.3 HD2

Probable Pitchers

Tuesday: Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.67) vs. Mets LHP Sean Manaea (5-7, 4.74)

Wednesday: Rangers TBA vs. Mets RHP Nolan MacLean (11-10, 3.18)

Thursday: Rangers TBA (11-9, 3.79) vs. Mets LHP Zac Thornton (5-5, 3.40)

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Payton Gray (right elbow inflammation), RHP Cole Winn (right rotator cuff strain); RHP Cal Quantrill (right lat strain); RHP Michel Otañez (viral illness)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement),

September Series: at Minnesota, Sept. 25-27.