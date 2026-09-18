Rangers-Blue Jays Series Preview: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Injured List

For two teams grasping at straws to make the American League playoffs, Friday's series between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays represents a last stand for both squads.

The Rangers (76-77) are still in contention to win the American League West division as they're one game behind the Houston Astros (77-76), who beat the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the AL wild card race, the Rangers and the Blue Jays are the two closest teams to the Cleveland Guardians for the final wild card berth, as each are two games back.

For the Blue Jays, the series carries extra weight. The Tampa Bay Rays have already clinched the AL East division crown, meaning the Blue Jays have no pathway to make the postseason that way.

With the New York Yankees having already clinched the first wild card berth and the Boston Red Sox closing in on clinching the second, the last wild card berth is Toronto's only avenue to return to the postseason after winning the AL pennant last year.

The Rangers have two pathways but still have tenuous control on their own destiny. With a good start to the homestand, and one of the best records at home in the American League, the Rangers have positioned themselves to make a run at either the division title or the final wild card berth.

This is the second three-game series in a nine-game homestand for Texas that concludes next week when the Rangers host the New York Mets for three games from Tuesday-Thursday.

The series is notable as it is the return of former second baseman Marcus Semien, who played for the Rangers from 2022-25 and was instrumental in bringing the franchise's first World Series to the franchise in 2023. He was traded to the Mets in the offseason for right fielder Brandon Nimmo.

Half of the Rangers wrap the homestand, they head to Minnesota for a three-game series with the twins to end the regular season. The importance of that series is to be determined.

Here is a preview of the series, with the pitching probables and the injured list.

Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers center fielder Brandon Nimmo. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Blue Jays: SportsNet

Saturday: 6:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Blue Jays: SportsNet, TVA Sports

Sunday: 1:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Blue Jays: SportsNet, TVA Sports

Radio: Rangers: 105.3 The Fan (Friday and Saturday), KRLD 1080 (Sunday), KFLC 1270; Diamondbacks: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, La Campesina 101.9 FM & 860 AM

Probable Pitchers

Friday: Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker (5-11, 4.54) vs. Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease (11-5, 2.38)

Saturday: Rangers RHP Cal Quantrill (9-5, 2.50) vs. Blue Jays RHP José Soriano (12-7, 3.56)

Sunday: Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (11-9, 3.79) vs. Blue Jays TBA

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers catcher Kyle Higashioka. Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Payton Gray (right elbow inflammation), RHP Cole Winn (right rotator cuff strain).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement),

September Series: vs. New York Mets, Sept. 22-24; at Minnesota, Sept. 25-27.