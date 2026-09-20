Jacob deGrom Starts as Rangers Set Lineup Seeking Sweep over Blue Jays

It has the potential to be a big Sunday for the Texas Rangers as they host the Toronto Blue Jays.

First, two-time Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom is on the mound for the Rangers and anytime he takes the mound there is a chance for something special to happen. But it's the drama surrounding him that should be of more interest to Texas fans.

The Rangers (78-77) beat the Blue Jays on Saturday night to get above .500 for the first time since August 10. It also vaulted Texas into the lead by themselves in the American League West.

While the Rangers defeated the Blue Jays, the Houston Astros lost to the Atlanta Braves. That moved to the Rangers one game ahead with seven games to play. It also gave the Rangers a magic number of seven to clinch a playoff berth. That's a combination of Rangers wins and Astros losses.

With the change in the division lead, it meant the Astros were on the outside looking in for the playoffs. If the postseason began on Sunday, Houston would be two games behind the Chicago White Sox for the final AL wild card berth. Right now, Texas’ path to the postseason through winning the division looks like a better path then the wild card berth.

But this race has been one of the most unconventional ones in recent memory. Things could change for the worse or for the better depending upon what happens on Sunday.

Rangers Lineup for Sept. 20, 2026

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LF Wyatt Langford

DH Corey Seager (L)

3B Josh Jung

SS Ezequiel Duran

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

C Danny Jansen

CF Evan Carter (L)

Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Sunday: 1:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Blue Jays: SportsNet, TVA Sports; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Blue Jays: SN590 THE FAN.

Probable Pitchers

Saturday: Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (11-9, 3.79) vs. Blue Jays RHP Spencer Miles (6-2, 2.65)

Three Rangers Matchups That Matter

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Jung: His solo home run on Saturday was his second home run in his last three games. Since his return from the injured list this month he has picked up right where he left off, slashing .345/.387/.621 with two home runs and four RBI. He still has a chance to post his first .300 season even though he wouldn’t have the qualifying at-bats for the batting title.

Wyatt Langford: He had a favorable matchup against Toronto on Saturday and he pounced, going 2-for-2 with an RBI and two walks. He is slashing .286/.483/.524 with one home run and four RBI. His batting average for the last seven games is 98 points better than his batting average in the past 15. So, he’s emerging from a slump at the right time.

Brandon Nimmo: The right fielder has scored a run in five of his last seven games, which means he’s getting back on base with more regularity after a mini-slump two weeks ago. He’s slashing .250/.300/.357 in the last seven games. He’s drawn two walks and struck out 12 times and the Rangers would love him to minimize those strikeouts down the stretch.