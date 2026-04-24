Rangers Notes: Peyton Gray Latest Rookie Reliever to Earn MLB Promotion

Peyton Gray’s voluminous baseball travelog makes for a great conversation starter. But it finally ended with a Major League call-up.

Gray’s promotion to the Texas Rangers on Thursday was well-earned, not just because of his great work in spring training or his hot start to the season in Triple-A. For nearly a decade the right-hander beat baseball’s bushes to get his shot. Even his manager, Skip Schumaker, gets it.

"What a story this is going to be when he gets on the mound, and it was earned,” he said to reporters before the game, including Foul Territory’s Michael Bier. “It's not just because we need a pitcher, and I think that's what sticks out the most."

He worked the ninth inning of the Rangers’ 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. He retired all three hitters and struck out the final batter. The smile on his face was impossible to wipe off. He spoke to Rangers Sports Network’s Laura Stickells.

“It was a dream come true,” Gray said. “Being on the mound in a game like this, in front of these fans, I was just trying to catch my breath.”

For those interested, here is Gray’s road to Arlington since he last played college baseball at Florida Gulf Coast University in 2018:

Boise (2018-19), Grand Junction (2019), with the Colorado Rockies; Milwaukee (2020), Pioneer League; Northwest Arkansas, Quad Cities, Columbia (2021), with the Kansas City Royals; Milwaukee (2022), Pioneer League; Obregon (2022-23), Mexican Pacific Winter League; Milwaukee (2023), Pioneer League; Guasave (2023-25), Mexican Pacific Winter League; Frisco and Round Rock (2025), with the Texas Rangers; Estrellas (2025-26), Dominican Winter League; Round Rock (2026), with the Rangers.

Gray wanted it. The 30-year-old wanted it bad. And on Thursday he got it.

The Rangers put an emphasis on building a roster for the season and not just for opening day during spring training, per Schumaker. Texas has leaned into three rookie relievers so far — Carter Baumler (who is on a rehab assignment), Gavin Collyer and Gray. The returns so far?

Baumler: 3.18 ERA in four games, six strikeouts, six walks, 5.2 innings.

Collyer: 1-0, 0.00 ERA in five games, three strikeouts, three walks, 3.1 innings.

Gray: 0-0, 0.00 ERA in one game, one strikeout, no walks, 1.0 innings.

The Rangers have guessed right on these three so far. All deserved it. Gray’s story just sounds like one of those great baseball stories.

Rangers-Athletics Probables

Here are the probable starting pitchers for the Rangers and the Athletics this weekend:

Friday: Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-3, 5.06); Athletics: RHP Luis Severino (0-2, 6.20) 7:05 p.m.

Saturday: Rangers: LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 4.15); Athletics: LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-1, 3.34) 6:05 p.m.

Sunday: Rangers: RHP Kumar Rocker (1-1, 3.48); Athletics: RHP J.T. Ginn (0-0, 3.74) 1:35 p.m.

Programming note: Friday’s game will be on CW33 and is the first City Connect uniform game of the season.

Don’t Leave Your Seat

Now for a traditional trip around the bases. #AllForTX pic.twitter.com/mzayKLL6rO — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 24, 2026

The Rangers seem to have developed a penchant for scoring runs late this season. Some of that was on display in the Pittsburgh series. But it’s been there all season.

After Jake Burger’s two RBI single to tie Wednesday’s game at 4-4, the Rangers solidified themselves as the fifth-best offense in terms or percentage of runs scored in the seventh inning or later. Texas scored 42 runs in the seventh inning or later through 24 games, or 41.6% of its 101 total runs. The only teams better were Cleveland (51.4%), Toronto (45.3%), San Diego (44.0%) and Milwaukee (43.3%).

This is a good time to point out that all four of those teams made the playoffs last year. Feels like the ability to score late comes in handy. Texas also has five come-from-behind wins in its first 24 games. The Rangers didn’t need extra offense on Thursday, as they scored all their runs in the first four innings, with home runs from Evan Carter and Corey Seager.

Here’s the Latest Rangers News and Stories (click the headline for the full article):

10 K deGrom Day 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lH5ZMCC8sF — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 24, 2026

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Rangers Quietly Activate Former First-Round Pick at Triple-A Round Rock

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The Numbers Behind Rangers Reliever Jacob Latz’s Brilliant Start

Rangers Moving Wyatt Langford to Injured List with Flexor Strain

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Rangers Notes: Kumar Rocker Throws Gem, Evan Carter Robs Pirates of Home Run

Skip Schumaker Facing Tough Call at Second Base for Rangers

Rangers Majors Pipeline: Peyton Gray, Aidan Curry Dominating in Minors

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Rangers Tweets of the Day

It was Dog Day at the Ballpark so the Rangers Sports Network staff showed off their pets:

We heard it was Bark in the Park tonight 🐶 pic.twitter.com/QgPjnFJjF0 — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 23, 2026

Also video proof of said Dog Day during pre-game.

Good doggos in the park tonight 🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y601d5ZEf0 — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 23, 2026

Texas Rangers Hall of Famer Elvis Andrus got his new City Connect Jersey during pre-game on Wednesday.

Elvis x Viva Tejas didn't disappoint 😂 pic.twitter.com/pYi6xHpyMF — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 23, 2026