Rangers Notes: Several Injuries Nagging at Texas Players in Final Stretch

The most notable part of the Texas Rangers’ lineup for Thursday’s game with the Boston Red Sox was who wasn’t in it.

Joc Pederson was not in his usual spot at designated hitter against a right-handed pitcher. He suffered a small fracture on his left hand on Sunday against Arizona. He wants to play through the injury but needs the swelling to come down. He told MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry that the swelling has come down in his left hand but isn’t yet ready to grab a standard bat. For now he’s working with a light bat to maintain strength.

For Thursday’s game, the Rangers have Ezequiel Duran batting leadoff and playing third base, which gave them the chance to put Josh Jung in the DH spot and bat him third.

He isn’t the only Rangers player dealing with injuries, either.

Pitcher Cal Quantrill told Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) that he is “good to go” for his next start. Quantrill deal with back stiffness during his last start against Arizona on Sunday, even though he pitched six innings and claimed the victory.

That he believes is clear is notable because he’s been Texas’ best starter since August. He could pitch as early as Friday against Toronto based on normal rest. The Rangers have not set their probables for the series against the Blue Jays.

Pitcher MacKenzie Gore only pitched four innings on Wednesday and revealed after the game that he dealt with muscle spasms in his shoulder and back area. He told reporters after the game that he should be available for his next start. Assuming the spasms are not serious, he could start again on Tuesday against the New York Mets. That would also put him in line to start the season finale against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 27.

Pitcher Jacob deGrom has been dealing with groin and glute tightness for the past month but has continued to pitch through it. He pitched on Tuesday against Boston and could pitch again on Sunday against Toronto on normal rest.

The Value of Corey Seager

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The return of Corey Seager to the everyday lineup after his third injured list stint has been a boost, especially when Seager drives in at least one run, which he’s been doing with regularity lately.

Entering Thursday’s game, Seager has at least one RBI in three straight games and six of his last nine games. He has 12 RBI in September, which is mst for the Rangers and Texas is 24-6 when Seager drives in a run.

In September he’s been one of the team’s driving forces at the plate, with a slash of .298/.339/.614 with a .953 OPS. He ranks among AL leaders for the month in home runs, (T1st, 5), total bases (4th, 35) and slugging percentage (11th).