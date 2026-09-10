Rangers Set Lineup Behind Jacob deGrom Against Mariners, Logan Gilbert

Another day, another missed opportunity for the Texas Rangers.

Wednesday saw the Rangers (72-74) drop a 3-2 decision against the Seattle Mariners, a team they dominated the night before in a 10-5 win.

The Rangers are chasing a playoff berth, and it seems every time they win, everyone else they're chasing wins. And when they lose, it seems like everyone they're chasing loses. That was the case again on Wednesday.

The Rangers remained two games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West race because the Astros lost to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. That was after Houston beat Philadelphia in their series opener on Tuesday.

Texas remained 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL wild card berth. The Rangers didn't lose any ground because the Guardians lost on Wednesday, as did the Toronto Blue Jays, who were one game back of Cleveland. Just like the Astros, both of those teams won on Tuesday.

It's enough to make Rangers fans pull their hair out. All season Texas has done this delicate dance, but it can't afford to do so anymore. The Rangers need to start stacking wins now. Their postseason life depends on it.

It's another mid-afternoon start for the Rangers before they get on the plane and head to Phoenix for a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks that starts on Friday.

Rangers Lineup for Sept. 10, 2026

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger and center fielder Evan Carter (32) celebrate.. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Joc Pederson (L)

SS Corey Seager (L)

3B Ezequiel Duran

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

CF Evan Carter (L)

1B Jake Burger

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

C Danny Jansen

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Thursday: 3:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Mariners: Mariners.TV; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Mariners: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

Probable Pitchers

Thursday: Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (10-9, 3.96) vs. Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (11-9, 3.71)

Three Rangers Matchups That Matter

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corey Seager: Seager hit a home run on Wednesday, marking his third straight game with a home run. The only downside is that all three have been solo home runs. The Rangers aren’t getting baserunners in front of him.

Ezequiel Duran: The potential Rangers player of the year may be cooling off at the wrong time. He doesn’t have a hit in eight at-bats in Seattle. This is after his 3-for-5 game against Tampa Bay to end the homestand. Texas needs a boost from him to win the series.

Jake Burger: The first baseman has been bringing the power of late. He has three home runs in his last seven games and five home runs in his last 15 games. He’s not batting in the clean-up spot but he’s still getting chances to produce. A 30-home run season isn’t out of the question.