Rangers Notes: Tyler Wade Granted Release, Another Worry at Closer

The Texas Rangers begin a nine-game, three-series homestand on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. As of this writing, the pitching probables had not been announced.

There is a possibility that Thursday’s game will feature Rangers starter Jacob deGrom against Pittsburgh starter Paul Skenes, which would be a matchup of two pitchers with three Cy Youngs. This would require both the Rangers (11-11) and the Pirates (13-9) to keep their rotations on time. Given both teams were off on Monday, there’s a strong likelihood of that happening.

Texas went 4-6 on its road trip but remained in the thick of the AL West race, which is the most mediocre division race of the six in baseball. The Rangers have had offensive issues in their six home games and hope to correct some of those in the next week and a half.

All three games of the Pittsburgh series are at 7:05 p.m. Former Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley is on the Pirates staff, and this will be his first time back for a game in Arlington since his contract wasn’t renewed last offseason. He spent 10 years as a Rangers coach. Before that, he was a Pirates coach and a manager in its farm system. He also served as Rangers interim manager in 2022.

Tyler Wade is Out

Texas Rangers second baseman Tyler Wade. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Rangers granted Tyler Wade his release on Monday, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required). Wade is pursuing a job at the Major League level after failing to make the opening-day roster.

Wade had a good camp with Texas and manager Skip Schumaker liked the versatility that Wade brought to the table. But he doesn’t slug much. In 16 games with Round Rock, he was slashing 226/.315/.242 with no home runs and six RBI. He’s a lifetime .216 hitter at the Major League level.

Texas still has veteran Jonah Bride at Round Rock, along with Justin Foscue and Cameron Cauley that could be on call if the Rangers need an infielder.

The Closer Conundrum Gets Murkier

Texas Rangers pitcher Robert Garcia. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Robert Garcia has basically lost the co-closer job at this point. But on Sunday MLB.com reported that Garcia was being held out of the Mariners finale with left rotator cuff inflammation. Garcia got an MRI on his biceps that revealed the inflammation. He is day-to-day going into Tuesday’s game.

Texas could make a move before the game. Reliever Carter Baumler is on the 15-day injured list with a right intercostal strain. He is eligible to be activated. It’s not clear if he’s ready. But, if he is, Texas could flip him back on the 26-man roster and move Garcia to the IL.

Garcia is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in nine games. But he lost the only save situation he’s been in, and he also lost a tie game. He had been relegated to low leverage situations before the inflammation was found.

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Rangers Tweets of the Day

Who knew Rangers teammates had so many ways to describe catcher Kyle Higashioka?

Funny uncle. Beauty. Goofball. One of a kind.



A few words to describe Kyle Higashioka's personality on his birthday! pic.twitter.com/i9wlMQUH1K — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 20, 2026

Jared Sandler did not wipe out in the making of this scooter video in Seattle.

Ride with @JaredSandler to T-Mobile Park 🛴



Tune in to Rangers Gameday at 2:30pm CT for the series finale in Seattle! pic.twitter.com/7Zh6GKrEEd — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 19, 2026