Brandon Nimmo’s Bat ‘Died a Hero’ As He Reaches 1,000 Career Hits

Brandon Nimmo sat on 999 hits throughout Saturday’s game with the Seattle Mariners before he finally reached four figures.

His single in the ninth inning of Saturday’s loss put the Texas Rangers outfielder among a rare group of players —1,000 career hits. It wasn’t a pretty hit, unlike the leadoff home run he hit on Friday. In fact, the bat used to hit that single didn’t really survive, Nimmo said.

“Yeah that bat died a hero,” he said to reporters after Saturday’s game in an interview carried by Rangers Sports Network. “That was kind of cool because I’ll be able to keep the bat. But it shattered.”

Brandon Nimmo’s Career Milestone

"It's a really cool milestone. Thinking about the years that have gone by... and all the work that has gone into it." - Brandon Nimmo on his 1,000 career hit 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/3m74ShY0Bj — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 19, 2026

Reaching 1,000 hits really is an achievement when put into the context of Major League Baseball, which has been around since 1903, and even before than in 1876 with the founding of the National League.

Nimmo isn’t among the Top 1,000 hitters in baseball history in the category but he’s not that far away, per baseball-reference.com. Ken Reitz and Mickey Stanley are tied for No. 1,000 with 1,243 career hits. Assuming good health, Nimmo could move into the Top 1,000 in baseball history sometime next season.

On Saturday he became the 54th active player to reach 1,000 career hits, also per baseball-reference.com. The closest active player to Nimmo is, oddly enough, Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who entered Sunday’s action with 1,269 hits, putting him in a tie for No. 963 overall with current Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman.

The current leader among active players is Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is No. 115 all-time with 2,455 hits. After Houston’s Jose Altuve (2,410 hits, No. 125 overall), Rangers designated hitter Andrew McCutchen is third among active players with 2,272 hits entering Sunday’s games, No. 166 overall.

A career with 3,000 hits is usually a ticket to the Baseball Hall of Fame. At 32 years old, Nimmo would have to start stacking career years and play for the next 10 seasons. But, with more than 23,000 people that have played at least one Major League game, being within striking distance of the Top 1,000 players in career hits puts the left-hander in rare air — and he has time to add onto it. He’s signed through 2030 with Texas.

“It’s a really cool moment and something you appreciate,” Nimmo said. “I think after the game I just kind of enjoyed the fact that I made it there and there’s been a lot of hard work, sweat and teras that have gone into it.”