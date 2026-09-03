Rangers Prospect Sebastian Walcott Set for Next Big Step in Injury Return

The 2026 season has been all about recovery for Texas Rangers No.1 prospect Sebastian Walcott. He appears ready for the next big step.

Per Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports, the shortstop could begin defending his position with Double-A Frisco. Since he returned to action at the MLB All-Star break, all the 21-year-old Bahamas native has done is hit.

With his poised to begin playing defense again, that marks the next significant milestone in his recovery from surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in February. In fact, it’s the last significant one for him to hurdle.

Sebastian Walcott’s Swift Recovery

Don't pitch to Sebastian Walcott! 🤯🤯



B1 | FRI 1, AMA 0 pic.twitter.com/uT9wodEqMC — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) September 3, 2026

Walcott has been able to move quickly through his recovery in part because he didn’t require a full reconstruction of his ULC, the so-called Tommy John surgery. He only needed an internal brace procedure, a less invasive repair that helps players recover quicker. Rangers surgeon Dr. Keith Meister — who helped pioneer that procedure — performed Walcott’s surgery.

Still, he hasn’t played the field because his arm strength wasn’t built up enough. That put him on the same path as Major League players who have had UCL procedures and returned on a staggered path that allowed them to hit first and then play their position later. That includes Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani.

Texas went that path with Walcott and his bat responded from almost the moment he returned. He used his rehab to build muscle, which was clear in his upper body. The baseballs leaving the yard was also a tip-off.

Entering Wednesday’s action he is slashing .319/.404/.605 with seven home runs and 16 RBI in just 30 games. He also has 13 doubles.

It appears unlikely the Rangers will move Walcott from Frisco this season. The RoughRiders are preparing for a playoff run, and the minor league season ends in a couple of weeks. Texas could send Walcott to the Arizona Fall League after the season to get him more at-bats against some of the top pitching prospects in the Majors.

Texas also doesn’t want to call Walcott up to the Majors because it would put him on the 40-man roster. MLB and the MLB Players’ Association appear headed toward a work stoppage if they don’t reach a new collective bargaining agreement by Dec. 1. At that point, Major League players won’t be able to play — but minor league players will be able to play in 2027 for their respective affiliates.

That would allow Walcott to continue his development without restrictions next season.