Rangers Put Best Matchup Against Randy Vasquez at Top of Lineup vs. Padres

The past few weeks have been a great example of the inconsistencies of the Texas Rangers.

Go back to May 15 when they started a three-city, nine-game road trip against three teams that had losing records. The Rangers returned home 3-6.

Then, Texas started a seven-game game homestand and lost three out of four to Houston.

Then, almost miraculously, the Rangers flipped the script. They won five straight games, swept the Kansas City Royals, took two out of three from the St. Louis Cardinals and returned home to take two out of three from the Cleveland Guardians.

After a road trip to Kansas City, Texas won two out of three games and returned to .500 for the first time in more than a month.

So how did the Rangers follow that up? They’ve lost five of their last six, including an ignominious sweep at the hands of the rebuilding Minnesota Twins.

The Rangers are stuck. Can Friday’s lineup against San Diego get them unstuck?

Texas Rangers Lineup for June 19, 2026

Texas Rangers center fielder Alejandro Osuna (19) celebrates his run scored with teammates. | Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

DH Joc Pederson (L)

3B Josh Jung

CF Wyatt Langford

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

SS Ezequiel Duran

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

1B Jake Burger

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

C Elias Diaz

RHP Jacob deGrom

Friday is deGrom’s 38th birthday. Most people take the day off on their birthday. deGrom just takes the baseball.

Texas will face San Diego right-hander Randy Vásquez, so the lineup takes its traditional left-handed lean. Pederson figures to be one of the big matchups to watch here. He’s faced Vásquez eight times and has a .250 batting average, but a home run and two RBI against him. He’s the only Rangers hitter with a career home run off Vásquez. Jake Burger and Elias Diaz have driven in runs against him.

The Rangers will have to be careful with how they use their lineups over the next two weeks. The Rangers don't get a day off until July 3, which is a Friday. Texas gets that day off so that it doesn’t conflict with a World Cup round of 32 match at AT&T Stadium. But it means Texas will be playing baseball for the next 15 days. It's one of their longest stretches of the season without a break.

Much of it will be on the road, too. After this series in San Diego ends, the Rangers embark on a 10-game road trip that starts in Miami, then heads to Toronto for a four-game series against the defending American League champions and ends in Cleveland. Only then do the Rangers return home to start a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on July 2.