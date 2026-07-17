Rangers-Braves Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Injured List

The Texas Rangers have had four days to sit on their slim lead in the American League West. Now is the time to extend it.

The Rangers (49-47) begin their post-All-Star break schedule on Friday with a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. The series is a battle of teams that lead their division. The Braves (55-40) have a 2.5 game lead in the National League East.

Texas has a 1.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the division, along with a three-game lead over the Houston Astros. With the Athletics nearly 10 games back, the division race is down to three teams, with the Rangers holding a slight head start.

The Rangers have a few more weeks to improve their position in the division to be buyers at the trade deadline, which his coming up on Aug. 3. The question is just how much Texas leadership, led by president of baseball operations Chris Young, will be able to push to add talent for a postseason push.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and more.

Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta, Ga.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 6:15 p.m. — TV: Rangers: CW33, can be streamed on BZZR; Braves: BravesVision

Saturday: 3:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Braves: BravesVision

Sunday: 12:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Braves: BravesVision

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Braves: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, Los Bravos

Starting Pitchers

Friday: Texas RHP Cal Quantrill (3-1, 3.11) vs. Braves RHP Chris Sale (9-6, 2.20)

Saturday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (5-8, 4.63) vs. Braves RHP Owen Murphy (0-1, 2.25)

Sunday: Texas TBA vs. Braves RHP Grant Holmes (5-4, 3.61)

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain), UTIL Cody Freeman (herniated disc in neck), SS Corey Seager (lower back discomfort).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Jakob Junis (left hip impingement), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand).

Remaining July Series: vs. Chicago White Sox, July 20-22; vs. Seattle, July 24-27; at Tampa Bay, July 28-30; at Houston, July 31-Aug. 2