Rangers Set Lineup Behind Cody Bradford Against Mariners, Kade Anderson

The Texas Rangers made things look relatively easy against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, beating their American League West division rival, 10-5, at T-Mobile Park.

The Rangers need to put that kind of performance on repeat for the next few days.

The Rangers (72-73) got home runs from Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford and Danny Jansen while pitcher Cal Quantrill delivered another quality performance, going six innings and giving up five hits and three runs. A recently activated Robert Garcia got into his first Major League game since April and delivered a perfect inning.

It did not deliver much help to the Rangers in terms of their AL playoff chances. The Houston Astros, who lead the AL West, beat the Philadelphia Phillies and maintained their two-game lead. The Cleveland Guardians, who hold the final AL wild card berth, one along with their closest pursuer, the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rangers are 1.5 games back of the final wild card berth.

That's why the Rangers need to keep winning. This is a team in desperate need of a winning streak.

The Rangers and Mariners are going to play back-to-back games at 3:10 p.m. central time, which is unusual for mid-week games. But it enables Texas to get on a cadence that should prepare them for their three-game set with Arizona which begins on Friday.

It's also a battle of left-handers as Cody Bradford will start for the Rangers and rookie Kade Anderson will start from the Mariners. With a lefty on the mound for Seattle, it means the Rangers will have a much different looking lineup than they had on Tuesday night.

Rangers Lineup for Sept. 9, 2026

Texas Rangers left fielder Brandon Nimmo. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CF Ezequiel Duran

SS Corey Seager (L)

2B Justin Foscue

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

1B Jake Burger

DH Logan O’Hoppe

C Elias Diaz

3B Cody Freeman

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Wednesday: 3:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Mariners: Mariners.TV; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Mariners: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

Probable Pitchers

Wednesday: Rangers LHP Cody Bradford (0-4, 4.45) vs. Mariners LHP Kade Anderson (0-1, 5.40)

Three Rangers Matchups That Matter

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger (21) and left fielder Wyatt Langford. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corey Seager: Seager hit his third home run in the last seven games on Tuesday and bumped his slash line to .286/.323/.679 in that time frame. He’s not batting .227 for the season with 16 home runs and 39 RBI.

Wyatt Langford: Langford needed that home run on Tuesday as much as the Rangers did. He’s only batting .160 in his last seven games, and the home run represented the first in that span. That home run might be a slump-breaker.

Cody Freeman: Freeman has been the third baseman of choice when the Rangers face a left-handed pitcher and move Ezequiel Duran to center field. But Freeman is batting just .105 in his last seven games. With Josh Jung’s return imminent, these may be his final at-bats with the MLB club this season.