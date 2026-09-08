Rangers Set Lineup, Turn to Cal Quantrill on Mound in Mariners Series Opener

The Texas Rangers are on the road for six games. They must be better than they’ve been on the road all season to remain in contention for a playoff berth.

The Rangers (71-73) have three games in Seattle and three games in Arizona with a record of 31-41 away from home. Texas has also been poor on the road against the AL West and Seattle has typically been a house of horrors for them. The Rangers have already won the season series with the Mariners but taking two out of three, at minimum, is necessary.

Texas enters the series two games back of the Houston Astros in the AL West and 1.5 games back of the final wild card berth the AL, held by the Cleveland Guardians.

The Rangers did not set their starting pitcher until mid-afternoon and opted to go with Cal Quantrill, who was selected as the team’s player of the month for August. He’s been their best starting pitcher of late and slotting him into a Tuesday start means he can start two games on this six-game trip.

Left-hander Cody Bradford follows on Wednesday with Jacob deGrom taking the ball in the finale. Both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s games are at 3:10 p.m. CT.

Rangers Lineup for Sept. 8, 2026

Texas Rangers center fielder Ezequiel Duran. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Joc Pederson (L)

SS Corey Seager (L)

3B Ezequiel Duran

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

CF Evan Carter (L)

1B Jake Burger

2B Nicky Lopez

C Danny Jansen

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Tuesday: 8:40 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Mariners: Mariners.TV; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Mariners: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

Probable Pitchers

Tuesday: Rangers RHP Cal Quantrill (7-5, 2.79) vs. Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (4-8, 4.01)

Three Rangers Matchups That Matter

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ezequiel Duran: He’s the hottest hitter in the order and until the Rangers are out of the playoff race there is no reason to sit him. He has already set career highs for home runs and RBI this season. He is slashing .346/.433/.577 with two home runs and five RBI in his last seven games.

Corey Seager: Texas needs a big road trip from its highest-paid position player. He delivered a home run on Sunday against Tampa Bay. That pushed him up to a slash of .269/.333/.577 in his last seven games, including two home runs and four RBI. His numbers are turning up after a short valley in mid-August.

Brandon Nimmo: Nimmo’s batting average is on the rise. In his last 30 games he’s slashed .237/.294/.351. In his last seven games he’s slashed .308/.345/.346. Tampa Bay kept him quiet the final three games of the series with just one hit. Texas needs him to get back on track for the home stretch.