Rangers Set Lineup for White Sox Finale Seeking First Road Series Win Since June

The last time the Texas Rangers won a series on the road was in late June in Cleveland. The time has arrived to end that drought.

The Rangers (66-67) face the Chicago White Sox (69-63) on Wednesday with a chance to win the series at Rate Field, keep pace with the Houston Astros in the AL West race and catch the Guardians for the final wild card berth in the American League. For a game in late August, the stakes are high.

The last two games of the series have been high scoring. The Rangers dropped 11 runs on the White Sox on Monday, winning 11-2. The White Sox returned the favor on Tuesday, winning 11-7. That included dropping eight runs on starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, who had his worst start of the season, including allowing six runs in the first inning.

The White Sox are going back to a right-hander on the mound for the finale. After the game, the Rangers head to Milwaukee for an off day before a three-game series with the NL Central-leading Brewers that starts on Friday.

Rangers Lineup for Aug. 26, 2026

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1B Joc Pederson (L)

DH Corey Seager (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

SS Ezequiel Duran

CF Evan Carter (L)

2B Justin Foscue

C Elias Diaz

3B Cody Freeman

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox

Where: Rate Field, Chicago

Series Schedule, TV, Radio, Probable Pitching

Wednesday: 6:40 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; White Sox: Chicago Sports Network; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; White Sox: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Wednesday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (7-9, 4.26) vs. White Sox RHP Sean Burke (7-6, 3.27)

Three Rangers Matchups That Matter

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corey Seager: The White Sox finally cooled Seager off on Tuesday. He went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, his first truly bad game in more than a week. The last time he went 0-fer before Tuesday was against the Los Angeles Angels last weekend. He followed a 0-for-3 game with a 2-for-3 game with two RBI and a run scored. If he bounced back like that, the Rangers should be in good shape.

Wyatt Langford: Few Rangers batters have faced Burke before and that includes Langford. But the right-handed hitting outfielder has been hot during this series. He is 4-for-8 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in the last two games. Go back to Sunday’s game with the Angels and he’s 6-for-11. He just needs to drive in more runs. He only has three RBI in his last seven games.

Randall Grichuk (vs. Gore): It’s safe to say that MacKenzie Gore is not looking forward to facing the White Sox DH. In nine career at-bats he is batting .556 against him with one home run and six RBI. He’s a problem with runners in scoring position for Gore and the Rangers’ defense. The right-handed hitter is batting .357 in his last seven games with two home runs and four RBI.