Rangers Set Lineup as Marlins Prepare for Return of Eury Perez

The Texas Rangers didn't know which starting pitcher they would face on Wednesday until Tuesday when the Miami Marlins confirmed one of their young right-handed pitchers would return from the injured list.

Eury Pérez was thought to be out for two months with a right gracilis strain that put him on the injured list on May 29. Instead, he needed just one month to return.

Pérez made a rehab start last week at Triple-A Jacksonville and the Marlins are returning him to the rotation on Wednesday. All Miami has to do is activate him from the injured list before the game.

The Marlins have had trouble keeping starting pitchers healthy. Aside from Sandy Alcantara and potential All-Star Max Meyer, the Marlins have spent the month using bulk relievers and one-off starters to fill in the gaps.

Getting Pérez back is a massive boost from Miami and could be to the Rangers’ advantage too. Perez hasn't pitched in a Major League game in a month, and he'll need some time to get reacclimated. Texas could take advantage of that at the plate.

Here is Wednesday's lineup.

Texas Rangers Lineup for June 24, 2026

Texas Rangers Brandon Nimmo and Elias Díaz. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

DH Joc Pederson (L)

CF Wyatt Langford

3B Josh Jung

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

SS Ezequiel Duran

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

C Elias Diaz

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins

Where: loanDepot Park, Miami, Fla.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Wednesday: 11:10 a.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Marlins: Marlins.TV

Starting Pitchers

Wednesday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (6-4, 3.59) vs. Miami RHP Eury Pérez (3-6, 4.60)

Matchup Notes

The Marlins are so young that they'll be flying blind when they face Rangers starter Jacob deGrom. The only position player on the roster that has faced him previously is outfielder Esteury Ruiz, who does not have a hit off him in three career at-bats.

Meanwhile, Brandon Nimmo has a short but successful history against Pérez. In five at bats the Rangers right fielder has a home run and three RBI with a .600 batting average. Two other players have .500 batting averages against Pérez, outfielder Alejandro Osuna and catcher Elias Pérez.

After Wednesday's game, the Rangers get on a plane and head north of the border to begin a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Toronto is like Texas in that they can't seem to get above 500. The series offers both an opportunity to finally get over that hump.