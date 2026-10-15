Did Rangers Offense Get Any Better at Globe Life Field in 2026?

When it comes to the Texas Rangers’ offense, there are plenty of theories as to why it has fallen off precipitously since its world championship season in 2023.

Some think it's about injuries. Some think it's about aging sluggers. Some think it's about a ballpark effect that deadens potential home runs that the park yielded just a few years ago. But the Rangers entered the 2026 season knowing their home offensive numbers were in serious decline, and something had to change.

President of baseball operations Chris Young traded second baseman Marcus Semien to acquire outfielder Brandon Nimmo. He changed the hitting room and installed a philosophy that focused on getting hitters on base and getting them to be more versatile at the plate. When the Rangers won the World Series, the emphasis was on slugging in home runs. Now, the Rangers wanted to try and manufacture more offense.

So, how did it go? Let’s dive in.

Looking Back at Last Three Seasons

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung.. Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To understand why the home offensive numbers became a talking point, one must look back at what the Rangers did at home the past three seasons. Below is the slash line, runs, home runs and RBI for the team for the past three seasons:

Year AVG OBP SLG Runs HR RBI 2023 .274 .349 .495 483 143 468 2024 .239 .310 .393 336 90 324 2025 .225 .297 .363 324 78 314

The drop in production from 2023 to 2024 was stark. The batting average dropped 35 points, the home run production dropped by 53 home runs and by 144 RBI. The Rangers’ win total dropped as a result. Texas went from 90 wins in 2023 to 78 wins in 2024.

The drop wasn’t as bad in 2025 but is still worth noting. The batting average dropped by 14 points, the runs dropped by 14, the home runs dropped by 12 and the RBI dropped by 10. In some ways, the offense stabilized. So, was this rock bottom? One must look at 2026 to see.

Looking at 2026 Home Offense

Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the same numbers at Globe Life Field in 2026:

BA OBP SLG Runs HR RBI .241 .312 .400 335 90 332

First, the batting average. A 16-point jump is significant. At a surface level, it seems the trade for Nimmo helped (.260/.324/.405, 14 home runs, 62 RBI) when contrasted with Semien’s numbers in New York (.215/.280/.340, 15 home runs, 49 RBI). The rise of Ezequiel Duran and Josh Jung as better hitters helped too. Jung nearly batted .300 for the season while Duran (.260/.320/.419) had career highs with 17 home runs and 83 RBI while playing seven positions.

The on-base percentage jumped well past 2025 and slightly past 2024. That was an intended effect of the emphasis on getting runners on base more often. The slugging also slipped past both the 2024 and 2025 numbers but was nowhere near the 2023 level when slugging was a higher emphasis.

The rest of the numbers also align closely to 2024. The Rangers were minus-1 in runs scored, hit the same amount of home runs and had eight more RBI than 2024. With on-base and versatility being the higher emphasis, the offense was able to return 2024 levels, but nothing more. Improvement is nice. But Texas went 80-82, losing one more game than a season ago with a worse slash line.

The conclusion? The offense did get better at home in 2026. Young's mini-makeover of the offense had the somewhat desired effect. But it did not impact winning enough to get the Rangers back to the postseason. But, it could be a building block to a better 2027.