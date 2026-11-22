The Texas Rangers don’t need starting pitching when one considers what they already have on hand.

Texas has six starting pitchers on the roster going into 2027 — Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, MacKenzie Gore, Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker and Cody Bradford. But, the Rangers may be looking to deal deGrom or Eovaldi to free up payroll and add multiple players. Plus, teams are reportedly inquiring about Gore’s availability with one more year left before he can hit free agency.

On Friday, more than 40 players were non-tendered contracts. That adds to the players the Rangers could pursue in free agency. There are some starting pitchers, but all come with a certain amount of baggage. But they could be worth a flier.

Here are three new free agents that could help the Rangers.

Luis Gil

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gil will be in demand. The question is what pitcher will his new team get? Gil broke through with an incredible 2024 in which he went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA and led to him being named American League rookie of the year. Since then, he has won five games in two seasons due to injury. A lat strain in 2025 limited him to 11 starts in 2025 and then ineffectiveness limited him to only nine games in 2026. He spent the rest of the year in the minor leagues.

So does Gil need to be fixed or does he just need a change of scenery from New York, where the microscope is incredible. He might thrive in a market with less attention. But if he needs to be “fixed,” then the Rangers must determine if that’s possible.

Bailey Ober

Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober. Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Twins starter would qualify as an innings eater. He’s thrown at least 131 innings in each of the last four seasons, with a career high of 178.2 innings in 2024. He has a career record of 38-37 with a 4.15 ERA.

He isn’t going to overwhelm hitters. He only strikes out 8.4 betters per nine innings and only struck out 6.6 per nine innings in 2026. But he only walks 2.0 hitters per nine innings for his career. A park like Globe Life Field, which has emerged as a pitcher’s park, and Texas’ desire to have pitchers allow the defense to do the work for him may allow him to be a fit in the back of their rotation.

Josiah Gray

Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray. Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former second-round pick is ripe for a reclamation project. Gray went 8-13 with a 3.91 ERA in 2023 with the Washington Nationals and made the NL All-Star Team. But he suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow in 2024 and just returned to the mound late in 2026, pitching in three games. He needs more runway. But by joining the Rangers he would be part of a baked-in rotation where he can grow, compete and perhaps be a middle reliever in 2027.

Gray had undeniably good stuff before his injury. The question the Rangers must ask is whether he can reclaim it. He will be 29 years old next season. There is time for him to get there.