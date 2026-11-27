Six days and counting. From Thanksgiving day to Tuesday, that’s the window to sign free agents or make trades in Major League Baseball.

That isn’t usual, of course. Baseball’s hot stove season usually runs all the way to spring training. But this offseason will likely face a work stoppage on Dec. 2 — if MLB and the players’ association cannot reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The runway for the Texas Rangers and the rest of the league’s 29 teams is clear. If you want a deal done, then get it done.

Inside the Rangers made the point that the New York Mets landing Tarik Skubal last weekend might loosen the free-agent market since he was the No. 1 player. And it has — just not for Texas.

What are The Rangers Waiting On?

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the Mets and Skubal agreed on a nine-year deal worth $450 million on Sunday, ESPN has reported or tracked 17 different free-agent agreements. The list of players includes outfielders like Luis Robert Jr., pitchers like David Peterson and JoJo Romero and infielders like Paul Goldschmidt. Kevin Gausman landed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Detroit Tigers. A potential backup catcher, Gary Sanchez, landed a one-year deal worth $6.5 million.

Of those deals, 11 different teams were involved. The Baltimore Orioles spent heavily. They landed pitcher Freddy Peralta on a five-year, $125 million deal and Robert on a one-year, $12 million deal. Kansas City spent money — a two-year deal on third baseman Alec Bohm and a one-year, $3.25 million deal for pitcher Caleb Thielbar.

Even the Colorado Rockies got involved. Remember that Peterson deal? It’s for two years and $32 million. The ROCKIES are spending money.

Where are the Rangers? To this point they have not signed a single MLB free agent. They have not traded any of their high-priced superstars. In fact, there has been precious little legitimate chatter about deals on either front. The last thing on the Rangers’ transactions log is two minor-league signings on Tuesday — catcher Darrien Miller and outfielder Bryce Johnson.

President of baseball operations Chris Young and his front office are likely trying to get things done. But the reality is setting in. Texas is set to operate at a payroll of about $190 million and given what they’ve already committed to, Young has precious little room to operate.

Skubal’s deal did loosen the market — clearly. But it didn’t loosen the Rangers’ market. Barring finding a taker for a player like Corey Seager or Jacob deGrom, Texas appears to be playing a game of “how low can you go” this offseason. “Low” in this case being how low can you spend.

Based on the last week, the market hasn’t hit the spending bottom Texas is looking for.