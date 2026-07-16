Rangers Streaming Service Move: How to Watch Games Post-All-Star Break

The Texas Rangers on Victory+ is no more. Starting on Friday, Rangers games will be streamed on another service.

The new service, BZZR, will take over steaming duties for Rangers Sports Network with Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. It’s a move that impacts those fans that use Victory+ as their primary way to watch Rangers games.

So what is BZZR? How does switching services work? What’s behind it? Read below for more. This story will be updated as more information is provided.

What is BZZR?

The site bills itself as “The world’s first streaming & social media platform built exclusively for sports.” The site appears to be more for sports content creators than for sports teams with a streaming option. The Rangers appear to be the first MLB team using its service.

How Can Rangers Fans Stream Games Moving Forward?

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans with Victory+ subscriptions should receive an e-mail from BZZR at the address they used to create the account. Per BZZR, the account is being transferred and no additional payment for 2026 is required. The e-mail should provide instructions to switch.

Note: The author is a Victory+ subscriber and received an e-mail on Wednesday afternoon. He clicked on the redemption e-mail and received a code to activate a subscription. It then asked to create an account or sign in. He had to create a new account. Once it was created, he received a confirmation e-mail, clicked on it and the account was created. The author did not incur any additional cost. The Rangers were at the top of the home page.

Where Can I Find BZZR?

BZZR has a web site, bzzr.com. It also announced on Wednesday the creation of apps for both Apple and Android devices. It will have an Amazon Fire option, and Roku should be an option by August, per BZZR.

Want to watch BZZR on your TV? Download our app on Google Chromecast or in the Apple App Store RIGHT NOW!



And be on the look for how to download on Amazon Fire shortly!https://t.co/0Nzn7L7kQ2https://t.co/RCajj8XT62



Additional options coming soon! — BZZR (@BZZROfficial) July 15, 2026

Note: The writer signed up for the mobile IOS app Wednesday afternoon, using the same login credentials used online. The streaming feed can be found on the bottom. It's the semi-circle icon.

What If I Need Help?

The Rangers announced that customers can contact BZZR’s customer service center at (401) 903-2997 or via email at txrangers@bzzr.com.

Through social media, the Rangers also announced the following about potential refunds:

“All subscription fees were paid to Victory+, and the Rangers do not have access to those funds. We have requested that V+ make refunds to subscribers as requested and appropriate. To help accommodate our viewers, the Rangers have made arrangements with BZZR to make the remaining season available to subscribers who have already paid Victory+ at no additional cost.”

Why is This Happening Now?

Per Neil Leibman, the chairman of Rangers Sports Media and Entertainment Company, the in-season move was “unfortunate,” in a release from the Rangers.

“It is unfortunate that this switch in direct-to-consumer distributors was necessary, but the decision was made in the best interest of both the Rangers and our fans. RSN is committed to continued delivery of the highest-quality game broadcast possible, and we feel BZZR is well-positioned to manage a seamless transition.”

Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), the Rangers had concerns about the financial solvency of Victory+.

What if I Watch Rangers Games Other Ways?

The Rangers announced that its streaming, or direct-to-consumer option, is the only change being made. RSN will continue to produce and distribute Rangers local television broadcasts, as it has since the start of the 2025 season. The only change is the club’s direct-to-consumer distributor. There are no changes to RSN’s distribution through cable, satellite, or over-the-air providers, all of which will continue uninterrupted. A full list of distributors is available at rangers.com/tunein.