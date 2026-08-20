Rangers Have Three-Point Formula to Win Games, but Will it Be Enough?

One of the weirdest, most mediocre races in American League baseball history continues Thursday. The good news is the Texas Rangers are still part of it.

The Rangers (62-65) enter Thursday’s action two games behind the Houston Astros (64-63) in the AL West and a half-game back of the final AL wild card berth. The Rangers are one of six teams within 2.5 games of the Minnesota Twins, who hold the final berth for now. The Twins (63-65) are also under .500.

It’s a race that the Rangers can’t seem to fully grasp as the seasons prepares to hit the final 30 games. But history has shown that Texas has a three-point plan to win games. The question is whether they can execute? Here are the three points to keep in mind down the stretch.

Playing at Home

Globe Life Field. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Rangers played an inordinate amount of road games in the first half of the season. They had a trio of three-city road trips, driven in part by the FIFA World Cup being held next door to Globe Life Field at AT&T Stadium.

Texas is getting the payback now. Going into Thursday’s game the Rangers have 20 games remaining at home. They will play just 15 games on the road. That’s good news for Texas.

Even with Wednesday’s loss to the Nationals, the Rangers are 33-28 at home. That’s the third-best home record in the AL. That’s 20 more chances to pick up wins where they’re comfortable.

The bad news is that Texas ends the season on the road at Minnesota. The Rangers may need every win they can get at home to stay in this race.

Scoring First

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Rangers score first — especially in the first inning — the wins tend to come their way. The Rangers are 28-6 when they lead after the first inning. It’s the best record in the AL. The last such win was Tuesday against Washington.

Those wins have slowed down. In the last 21 games the Rangers have scored a run in the first inning just three times and won all three games. But they need more offense early in the game.

Expand that to the Rangers scoring the first run of the game regardless of inning and the record is also in great shape. Texas is 46-16 when scoring first regardless of inning. Only the Tampa Bay Rays have a better record in the AL and the Rangers are tied with Boston.

Scoring First Plus at Least Four Runs

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where the Rangers are essentially unbeatable. When Texas scores first in a game and scores at least four runs in a game the Rangers are 41-3 (.932), which is the best winning percentage in baseball.

Texas has won three straight, six of seven, 22 of 27 and gone 53-13 when they score four runs even without scoring first. That’s third-best in the AL.

The formula is simple — play at home, score early and score often. Simple, right? Well, on the previous road trip to Anaheim and West Sacramento the Rangers scored three or fewer runs in five of seven games and went 2-5.

So, no, not so simple.