Rangers Trusting This Lineup Behind MacKenzie Gore vs. Diamondbacks

There are 15 games left in the regular season for the Texas Rangers. The runway to make the playoffs is just about done.

The Rangers (72-75) Begin a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday having lost another Rd. series. The Rangers have not won a series on the road since the All-Star break, and they squandered a huge opportunity on Thursday to beat the Mariners and head to Arizona with a little bit of momentum. Texas is 6-16 in its last 22 road games.

Do Rangers fans trust the Rangers to find a way to get back into this race? Probably not. The Rangers have been an average baseball team all season and there's nothing to suggest they can flip a switch and find a new gear to make up the ground they need to make up.

On paper, the Rangers are three games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and two games back of the Cleveland guardians for the final AL wild card berth. But that’s on paper.

The reality is the Rangers have not been able to string wins together to the point where they've been able to make up any meaningful ground on either team. The Rangers appear pointed to missing the postseason for the third straight year since they won their first World Series in 2023.

Rangers Lineup for Sept. 11, 2026

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Joc Pederson (L)

SS Corey Seager (L)

3B Ezequiel Duran

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

CF Evan Carter (L)

1B Jake Burger

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

C Danny Jansen

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 8:40 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Diamondbacks: DBacks.TV; Radio: Rangers: 105.3 The Fan (Friday and Saturday), KRLD 1080 (Sunday), KFLC 1270; Diamondbacks: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, La Campesina 101.9 FM & 860 AM

Probable Pitchers

Friday: Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore (8-10, 4.51) vs. Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (9-13, 5.06)

Three Rangers Matchups That Matter

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corey Seager: Seager is on a hot streak of late. He’s hit four home runs in his last seven games. He is coming off a 0-for-4 performance against Seattle on Thursday. Arizona hopes to cool him off this series, but the Rangers need him to keep delivering as much offense as possible. He needs more runners in front of him. He only has five RBI in that span.

Ezequiel Duran: This is the worst possible time for the potential AL silver slugger at utility to cool off. He is batting .179 in his last seven games but has a home run and three RBI. It’s a steep decline when one considers he is batting .259 in his last 15 games. Duran didn’t have a hit against the Mariners.

Wyatt Langford: Speaking of players that need to break out, Langford is batting .087 in his last seven games, .163 in his last 15 games and .194 in his last 30 games. Since the end of August, he’s become an increasing drag on the lineup, hence being dropped din the order. He only had one hit against the Mariners.