Rangers Set Jacob deGrom’s Post-All-Star Break Pitching Debut

The Texas Rangers and Jacob deGrom have set a date.

The Rangers ace will start Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, per the Rangers’ probables page at MLB.com. He’ll face Chicago White Sox right-hander Eric Fedde.

Texas has not set the rest of the rotation for the series. The White Sox intend to start left-hander Noah Schultz on Tuesday and have left Wednesday’s game, for now, as a TBA.

This is good news for the Rangers, as deGrom was scratched from his final start before the All-Star break with a mild left glue strain. It left his status for the second half up in the air. But he threw a bullpen session in Atlanta on Saturday and apparently passed every test needed to have him start on Monday.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field.

Jacob deGrom Returns

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 38-year-old will be well-rested. His last start was on July 7, which means he’ll pitch on 13 days’ rest. Against the Los Angeles Angels he gave up five hits and two earned runs in five innings, as he struck out seven and walked two. The right-hander will be making his 19th start of the season and he is 7-5 with a 3.49 ERA. He has struck out 122 and walked 22 in 100.2 innings. He is one of three Rangers starters with at least 100 strikeouts before August.

Texas will enter the White Sox series in first place in the AL West. But the lead is tenuous and the Seattle Mariners — who are chasing the Rangers in the division — arrive in Texas on Friday for a four-game series. deGrom will get a chance to start against them on Saturday or Sunday, depending upon now the Rangers arrange the rotation with Thursday’s off day.

Texas has not set the rest of the rotation behind deGrom. The only starter that has not pitched since the All-Star break is Kumar Rocker, and he would be the natural choice to take Tuesday’s game. He took his last start against Houston on July 11 but got shelled. He gave up eight hits and seven earned runs in 5.2 innings as he struck out six and walked four. He is 2-8 with a 4.40 ERA this season but is 0-3 with a 5.82 ERA in his last seven games.

Right-hander Cal Quantrill would be the presumed starter for Wednesday’s finale, though his performance against Atlanta on Friday left something to be desired. He gave up 11 hits and six earned runs in four innings in his worst game since taking over for the injured Jack Leiter. He is 3-2 with a 3.93 ERA in 20 games, with five starts. He is 0-2 with a 5.70 ERA in his last seven games, five of which were starts.