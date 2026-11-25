With less than a week before a potential MLB lockout the Texas Rangers haven’t made a move in free agency or in trade.

The Rangers weren’t expected to be particularly active. But there was a belief that the Rangers were going to attempt to feel out potential trade moves for their high-payroll players, including shortstop Corey Seager. President of baseball operations Chris Young said earlier this month that there was some thought to making deals that bring “multiple players” in return.

There are only a few players on the team that can land that kind of return. Seager is the most enticing. But this recently floated trade proposal from ESPN is one to walk away from.

The Deal the Rangers Shouldn’t Make

ESPN recently released several potential trade proposals for different teams, including the Rangers and Seager. The site proposed that they trade Seager to the defending AL pennant winners, the Tampa Bay Rays. He could be the final piece of the puzzle to get them to a World Series title.

But the return is concerning. ESPN believes Seager would only fetch prospects and some salary relief.

That’s a deal that Rangers can’t entertain. Bringing in multiple prospects would be fine if this were a pure salary dump and that’s what this trade proposal is. He has $155 million left on his deal and if Texas was purely trying to dump payroll that’s the play.

Young had made it clear that he doesn’t have trade veterans and that he’s not under orders to dump salary. Sending Seager east for prospects doesn’t ring true to his plan for 2027.

Texas will probably have to eat some of Seager’s salary to make any deal work. They would also have to sell Seager on going to Tampa. He has 10-5 rights — 10 years in the Majors and five with the same team — so he can veto any trade. If he doesn’t want to go, then the deal is dead.

But if the Rangers truly want to be better in 2027 — and using Seager as a trade chip to accomplish that — is the move, then any trade must bring Major League talent in return. That means at least one player, if not multiple players, that can help Texas in 2027 and, hopefully, beyond.

That’s why this is a deal worth passing on for the Rangers. It doesn’t satisfy Young’s criteria for the kind of deal that helps the Rangers in 2027 or in the future. As much as they might want to move on from Seager’s salary, Texas needs more in return than prospects.