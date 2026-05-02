Statistical Insights Behind the Rangers’ Middling Start to 2026

The Texas Rangers entered May a game under .500 but with the top of the AL West well within reach. They also opened the month with a six-game road trip to Detroit and New York. This season, the Rangers have been much better on the road than at home offensively.

There are plenty of reasons why the Rangers are where they are. There are six data points that show why the Rangers are already at a pivot point of their season — three on the hitting side and three on the pitching side.

On-Base Percentage

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This was an area the Rangers emphasized in the offseason. They acquired players to improve it, and they worked with current players to improve it. Last year, Texas had an OBP of .302. Through April, Texas has an on-base percentage of .315.

For those interested, the Rangers had an OBP of .289 at the end of April. So, the lineup has shown definite improvement, even if it has struggled to put runs on the board. And that has been a struggle. Texas was No. 27 in runs scored entering May with 120. Last year the Rangers were No. 22 with 684.

So far, the boost in OBP has not had the intended effect on the total runs scored.

RISP

Runners in scoring position got a lot of attention during the homestand because the Rangers were awful at cashing in on those chances. Entering May Texas was No. 17 in batting average with runners in scoring position with a slash of .249/.330/.396 and an OPS of .726. That included nine home runs and 82 RBI. Texas was right on the median. Two teams were batting right at .300 while one was batting .204.

Two things are fueling the issue. First are the strikeouts. Texas was tied for sixth with 76 strikeouts in those situations. The second was walks. The Rangers are No. 22 with 29 free passes. They’re striking out one out of every four plate appearances in those situations. That must improve entering May.

So far, Texas is marginally better than last season. In 2025 their slash was .243/.316/.387 with a .703 OPS.

Run Differential

Texas Rangers second baseman Ezequiel Duran. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One of the strangest parts of this team is the run differential. While Texas was No. 27 in runs scored in April it had the third-best run differential in the American League at +8. Now, the New York Yankees were +47 entering May. But Detroit — the Rangers’ weekend opponent — was +9. The Tigers were .500 entering the series.

Why are the Rangers third in the AL in run differential? Pitching. The Rangers allowed 112 runs through April, which was fourth best in baseball. Can the staff keep this up? Maybe. But it would help if the rest of the offense can pick up in May where third baseman Josh Jung left off in April with baseball’s best batting average for the month — .381.

Bullpen ERA

The Rangers had the best bullpen in baseball by ERA at 2.82 entering May. Aside from the season-opening closer situation, which Texas may yet address with a trade closer to the deadline, the bullpen has been tremendous. Three factors fed that ERA. First, the bullpen was the only one in baseball to throw at least 14 games with three or more innings of scoreless relief. Second, the opposing batter slash was .215/.300/.340, which is the best of any bullpen. Third, the bullpen had a 1.14 WHIP, which is second-best to Atlanta.

Five relivers on the staff had an ERA under 2.00 to start May — Gavin Collyer (0.00), Peyton Gray (0.00), Tyler Alexander (0.63), Jacob Latz (1.08) and Jakob Junis (1.88). Jalen Beeks is just over that mark at 2.08.

Walk Rate

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Degrom. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While the Rangers’ rotation hasn’t given the bullpen as much coverage as the organization might like, the entire staff has done a great job limiting walks. Entering May the pitching staff had allowed 96 walks, which were the third fewest in the American League. Texas has emphasized filling the strike zone this offseason and it’s paid off. That commitment showed up in the final two games of the Yankees series that ended on Wednesday, as the Rangers gave up one walk in 18 innings.

Home Runs Allowed

If there is an area the Rangers will have to address the rest of the way, this is it. Texas allowed 37 home runs through April, which was third most in the AL. The starting rotation allowed 26 home runs, which was the most in the AL and the second most in the Majors. Texas gave up 172 home runs last year, which was No. 22 in baseball. On a monthly pace, the Rangers are heading toward allowed 185 which would have been No. 16 last year. It’s a small, but notable difference.