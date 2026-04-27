Rangers Notes: Texas Still Unable to Break Away from Breaking Even



The Texas Rangers lost their series to the Athletics with a 2-1 loss on Sunday. That dropped them to a familiar place — .500.

The Rangers (14-14) fell a game behind the Athletics (15-13) in the AL West and just can’t seem to get away from being a .500 team, even as certain players like Josh Jung and Jacob deGrom have tremendous Aprils.

After Sunday’s loss, the Rangers are .500 for the ninth time this season. It’s getting ridiculous. Here’s the progression:

After two games: 1-1

After eight games: 4-4

After 10 games: 5-5

After 14 games: 7-7

After 18 games: 9-9

After 22 games: 11-11

After 24 games: 12-12

After 28 games: 14-14

The Yankees are coming to town for a three-game series on Monday. They’re red-hot, even with the loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday. New York has won 10 of its last 12 games. The Rangers are now, incredibly, 6-6 at home after 12 games.

After that, the Rangers head to Detroit to face the Tigers for a three-game series and they’re percolating too. Then, Texas must go to New York to face the Yankees for three more games.

That’s nine games against two quality ballclubs. The Rangers may not come out of this stretch .500. How they play will determine whether it’s above .500 or below — and it could determine the direction of the season.

This Bullpen Is Something Else

Texas Rangers pitcher Gavin Collyer. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Tyler Alexander, Gavin Collyer and Peyton Gray combined for three scoreless innings of relief. It wasn’t perfect, as they combined for four hits and two walks. But, they got it done. It’s something the Rangers’ bullpen has, generally, done all season.

Sunday’s game was the 13th time this season in which the Texas bullpen has pitched three or more scoreless innings. That leads the Majors. Jacob Latz claimed his first save of the season of the season on Saturday, a game in which the bullpen pitched four scoreless innings for the fourth time this season.

The Texas bullpen leads the American League in ERA, WHIP and opponent batting average and is second to Atlanta in all three categories in the Majors.

Rangers fans can quibble with many things. But the bullpen isn’t one of them.

Here’s the Latest Rangers News and Stories (click the headline for the full article):

Carter creates pressure to add 1. pic.twitter.com/OKD0cW42y6 — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 26, 2026

Rangers Notes: Josh Jung Remains RBI Machine as Texas Rallies to Victory

Rangers, Yankees Set Rotations for Key Showdown at Globe Life Field

What’s Led to Joc Pederson’s Rangers Turnaround and What Still Must Change

MacKenzie Gore Easing into Important Position in Rangers Rotation

Rangers Notes: Nathan Eovaldi’s Awful First-Inning Wasn’t a Career First

Rangers Now Perilously Thin at Key Position after Trade with Blue Jays

Evan Carter’s Recent Performance is Thrilling for Rangers’ Future Goals

Why Rangers Shouldn't Be Concerned About Nathan Eovaldi’s Slow Start

Rangers Notes: Peyton Gray Latest Rookie Reliever to Earn MLB Promotion

Rangers Will Miss Wyatt Langford’s Slugging During Injured List Stint

Rangers Tweets of the Day

Josh Jung talked about the incredible heater he’s been on of late after his home run led the Rangers to a win on Saturday night.

Red hot Jung talks with @LauraStickells after his 4th homer the year: pic.twitter.com/CdpWxswUit — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Evan Carter talked about the progress he made during the Pittsburgh series that wrapped up on Thursday.

Evan Carter's had a couple firsts this home stand with his game saving catch and inside-the-park homer. He relives those moments with @LauraStickells! pic.twitter.com/c3EfdqNLqr — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 26, 2026

Watch Wyatt Langford answer trivia questions about … Wyatt Langford.

Wyatt Langford tries his hand at Wyatt Langford trivia 🤠 pic.twitter.com/Cq2yxuFCD4 — MLB (@MLB) April 26, 2026