Texas Rangers Receive Encouraging Injury Updates on Two Key Offensive Stars

The Texas Rangers have been on fire as of late, beginning the month of June with a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on the road. The offense has done its part, the pitching has been strong, and the Rangers are starting to play better as a whole, entering game two sitting 29-31.

The AL West is wide open with Texas just 2.5 games back from the Seattle Mariners, who hold a 32-29 record and have been on a seven-game winning streak. Luckily for the Rangers, their recent success has come without two offensive stars in the middle of the lineup.

But that might not be for much longer.

Injury Updates on Seager/Langford Revealed

Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates with shortstop Corey Seager (5) after hitting a home run. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

As announced by the Texas Rangers' PR Team on X (formerly Twitter), both shortstop Corey Seager and outfielder Wyatt Langford would get to play Double-A ball to begin their rehab assignments on Tuesday afternoon.

Seager was placed on the 10-day IL back on May 18 due to back spasms and inflammation, whereas Langford hit the 10-day IL back on April 22 due to a grade 1 right flexor strain. Getting these two back in the everyday lineup will only help Texas' chances for a playoff push this summer.

Playing with the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday, Seager went 1-2 in his rehab assignment, where he batted second behind Frainyer Chavez. Langford hit third and also went 1-2 with two walks and scored one run while striking out once. Both players were substituted and didn't finish the full game.

Before hitting the injured list, Seager was hitting .179 at the plate with seven home runs and 20 RBIs, along with a .638 OPS. While the power numbers were there, it was clear that Seager had been dealing with the back tightness for a second, so it's positive to see him collect a knock in his rehab start.

Langford, on the other hand, hasn't played with the Rangers since April 21, and was hitting .238 at the plate with one home run and four RBIs, funny enough, also repping a .636 OPS.

The story for both these players' careers is that they have been unable to stay healthy. Langford has played in 134 games twice in his three years at the Major League level, so it's likely he'll stay on the field more for Texas when he returns.

Seager hasn't played in 150 or more games for the Rangers since his first year with the franchise, most recently having played 102 games in 2025. As he continues to age, Texas will continue to have to keep an eye on him, because he might not be the player who can play shortstop every day anymore, given his back troubles.