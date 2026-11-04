Texas Rangers Sending Five Representatives to Fall Stars Game

The Texas Rangers just missed the playoffs in 2026 after finishing with an 80-82 record. The 2023 World Series champions haven't returned to the postseason since winning the whole shabang, but have a promising future with the current and coming players in the organization.

Texas has stars: Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, but the franchise hasn't been able to make the connections click as they did a handful of years ago. That said, that's where the prospects come in, and hopefully soon, as those stars continue to age.

A handful of Rangers prospects have been sent to compete in the Arizona Fall League this offseason to sharpen their skills and prove they're on the right path to the majors. As members of the Surprise Saguaros, four players and one coach have been selected to play/coach in the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game.

4 Prospects Headed to Fall Stars Game

INF Sebastian Walcott (TEX No. 1 prospect)

Texas Rangers player Sebastian Walcott poses for a photo during Media Day. Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Rangers' number one prospect in the organization, Sebastian Walcott, headlines the four prospects heading to the Fall Star Games. Walcott has impressed with the bat in his hand this fall, hitting .316 with one home run, 20 RBIs, six doubles and an .843 OPS.

Walcott's path to the majors should be clear: it's happening soon. There's only so much more Walcott can prove in the minor leagues, as MLB.com projects Walcott to make his MLB debut in 2027, though he'll likely begin his season at the Triple-A level.

OF Paxton Kling (TEX No. 20 prospect)

Paxton Kling celebrates with his Y-D teammate Jacob Jenkins-Cowart who scored first on his two run homer. Credit Cape League baseball | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another Rangers prospect who's been raking this fall is former seventh-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, OF Paxton Kling. Kling earned this Fall Stars Game selection by hitting .364 in 14 games, with 12 RBIs, 12 walks, and 12 strikeouts.

Kling ended 2026 making the jump to Double-A, which he'll likely begin in 2027 as well. MLB.com predicts Kling will make his debut with Texas sometime in 2028.

RHP Alejandro Chiquillo

Of the four prospects being sent to the Fall Stars Game for the Rangers, only one is a pitcher, and it's Alejandro Chiquillo. Chiquillo hasn't performed the best in the Arizona Fall League when looking at his surface numbers, but there's a reason why he's going to the Fall Stars Game.

Chiquillo made the jump from rookie ball to Single-A to end 2026, so this nod shows trust that the organization and the AFL have in the 6'1 right-hander.

C Julian Brock

Spartanburger catcher Julian Brock (31) congratulates pitcher Victor Simeon (22) ending the game. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former eighth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Rangers, catcher Julian Brock, is headed to the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game. Now 25, Brock proven why he can be an asset at the major league level for Texas, but sees another task in front of him.

This Fall, Brock is hitting .211, but has more walks than strikeouts (14:13), has scored 10 runs and has driven in five RBIs. In 2026, Brock jumped to the Triple-A level, but will likely always be regarded as a fielding-first catcher behind the dish, struggling, hitting .197 in 61 at-bats.

Pitching Coach Mason Milkey

The Rangers' prospects are in good hands with pitching coach Mason Milkey, as he'll be joining them at the Fall Stars Game as their pitching coach. Milkey just completed his fourth season with the organization, filling the same role with the Arizona Complex League Rangers in 2025.