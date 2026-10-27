Three Trades, Signings, Promotions That Could Put Rangers Back in Postseason in 2027

The Texas Rangers going to get about a month to make moves before a likely work stoppage at the beginning of December. That is, unless a miracle happens.

But no one should expect that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association can get together on a new collective bargaining agreement before the current one expires on Dec. 1. When that happens, the lockout begins and the Rangers are stuck in stasis.

In this piece we look at three moves that could put the Rangers back in the postseason in 2027. One is a trade or signing, one is a promotion and one is a decision. Each one has ramifications on the upcoming season. To be fair, I think only two of these proposals are likely. That the Rangers should at least entertain all three.

The Trade: Corey Seager

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think Rangers owner Ray Davis is going to ask president of baseball operations Chris Young to take more drastic measures when it comes to payroll. Some of that will dovetail with Young's desire to make the team younger and more athletic. But I think much of it will come from Davis’ desire to reduce payroll to what he believes is a manageable level.

It makes little sense to me to trade Jacob deGrom or Nathan Eovaldi because they're both in the final year of their deals and the Rangers need quality starting pitching. I don't think it makes a lot of sense to move Seager, but he is the one high-priced player on the roster that can be moved and can bring something useful rin return.

Even with the injuries, Seager has enough juice to command two or three quality players on the trade market, with at least one a potential everyday major leaguer. I think of the Boston Red Sox and their reported interest last year. The return on that deal likely would have been center fielder Jarren Duran. That's a player that can help the Rangers now.

If Young approaches the trade the right way, he can get Major League level talent in return and get most of Seager’s contract off his payroll. It also leaves the team less hamstrung when Seager gets hurt.

The real question can Young find the right trade partner? There are only a handful of teams that will be willing to take on his contract.

The Promotion: Sebastian Walcott

American League Future infielder Sebastian Walcott. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Yes, on paper, moving Seager would create space for Sebastian Walcott on the Major League roster. But I'm not looking at those two moves as interconnected. Whether the Rangers keep Seager or not, Walcott still needs at-bats at Triple-A Round Rock before he can head to the Majors.

Once Walcott is ready, he’ll be promoted, regardless of whether Seager is in Texas or not. The Rangers are starting to cross train Walcott as an outfielder so they can use him in different places. His bat is too good to ignore, and the Rangers can't wait for a space to open at his chosen position. They’ll work him in wherever possible to get him in the lineup.

Considering there's every expectation of a work stoppage, it could work in Walcott's favor because it gives him time to ramp up before everyone else at the Major League level. Say the regular season begins in May. Walcott won’t be promoted right away.

But if he's the kind of hitter everyone thinks he is, by July he could be ready to help the Rangers as a rookie. That’s the move, whether Seager is there or not.

The Decision: Pursue More Starting Pitching

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This may seem curious because the Rangers have a rotation-plus under contract. But can you see any of them gave the Rangers ace level work last year? The answer is no.

The best pitcher was deGrom and he had an ERA over 4.00 for the first time in his career. Eovaldi had an ERA over 4.00 for the first time since 2019. MacKenzie Gore was good, but never great for a long stretch, and had an ERA over 4.00. There’s a great pitcher lurking in Kumar Rocker’s stuff if can ever properly harness it all. Jack Leiter lost a year of development due to the ankle injury.

If you are Texas you need more starting pitching at the Major League level aside from those five and Cody Bradford. That won’t mean spending a lot of money, though the Rangers shouldn’t be opposed to pursuing Drew Rasmussen or Freddy Peralta. But even reunions with Jordan Montgomery and Cal Quantrill would help give the rotation proper coverage.