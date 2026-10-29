Sebastian Walcott Powers Surprise as DH in Latest Arizona Fall League Game

The Arizona Fall League is starting to wind down. Texas Rangers prospect Sebastian Walcott is determined to finish with a flourish.

Walcott and the rest of the Surprise Saguaros went off on the Mesa Solar Sox, winning 13-2, with the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect playing pivotal role in the Saguaros improving to 11-8 for the season.

Sebastian Walcott’s Latest Game

Sebastian Walcott's first Fall League homer is a GRAND SLAM!



MLB's No. 8 prospect (@Rangers) has seven RBIs in five games: pic.twitter.com/QJkjLxXklM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 16, 2026

Walcott worked as the DH and batted fourth in the order for Surprise, one of the ways the Rangers are using to get their top prospect extra at-bats instead of just limiting him to reps at shortstop.

His game started with him striking out looking to end the first inning. He followed that with an inning-ending flyout in the third inning. Then he got started offensively.

Walcott singled in the fifth inning, which scored Welbyn Francisco and Aidan Miller to push Surprise ahead, 5-1. It was part of a seven-run inning for the Saguaros.

He was the third hitter in the sixth inning, and his double put him on base with two outs. He scored on a home run by Brooks Bryan, pushing the lead to 10-2. He came back around in the seventh inning and singled, which moved Miller to third base. He was stranded after Bryan struck out to end the inning.

Walcott finished the game 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI. That pushed his average back up to .273.

The Rangers sent Walcott to the Arizona Fall League as a late addition hoping to get him a few games a week in the field so he could continue his ramp-up from internal brace surgery on his right elbow in February. He quickly proved he was capable of a higher workload, so he’s worked in additional games at DH. He’s also cross-training in the outfield on non-game days to prepare to play other positions should the Rangers need him sometime in 2027.

Since he’s not on the Rangers’ 40-man roster, he’ll play in the minor leagues next season, no matter what happens with the collective bargaining agreement negotiations at the Major League level. It may allow him to be ready for an MLB call-up whenever the MLB season begins. The expectation is that Walcott will start next season at Triple-A Round Rock.

After his recovery from internal brace surgery, he slashed .325/.401/.590 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI in 41 games with the ACL Rangers, Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. He was cleared to play shortstop at the end of the regular season and began playing in the field during Frisco’s Texas League playoff run.