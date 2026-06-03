The Jacob deGrom Stat That Makes His 100th Career Win So Impressive

For Texas Rangers starter Jacob deGrom, Monday’s victory over the St. Louis Cardinals was more than a win. It was his 100th career win.

deGrom became the 334th pitcher since the expansion era started in 1961 to win at least 100 games in the Majors. It’s an exclusive list when one considers that more than 23,000 people have played at least one game in Major League Baseball.

He only went five innings in the start, but he was his dominant self. He gave up four hits, no runs and one walk while he struck out eight hitters. The strikeout is what he’s been known for his entire career. But injuries have prevented him from winning more games.

There will be a debate over his Baseball Hall of Fame credentials when the time comes. There’s a reason why.

Jacob deGrom’s Latest Milestone

"For the guys to be as excited as they were was awesome."



Jacob deGrom joins @LauraStickells after recording his 100th career win! pic.twitter.com/7grMOKw4ch — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) June 2, 2026

Per the Rangers, deGrom has a career ERA of 2.61. Of those 334 pitchers that have reached 100 wins since 1961, his ERA is the third-best of the entire group. The other two pitchers are well-known. One is a Hall of Famer. The other will be.

The lowest ERA belongs to Sandy Koufax (2.19), the former Los Angeles Dodgers great whose career was cut short by injuries. The left-hander played for the Dodgers form 1955-66 and went 165-87 with a 2.76 ERA. He was a four-time World Series champion, a National League MVP, a three-time NL Cy Young winner and a seven-time All-Star. He also threw four no-hitters. The only pitcher with more is former Rangers legend Nolan Ryan.

The second-lowest ERA belongs to another Dodgers legend, Clayton Kershaw (2.53), who is almost assuredly a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he’s eligible. He retired after last season. He finished his career with a record of 223-96 with a 2.53 ERA. He won three World Series rings, three NL Cy Young awards, an NL MVP and made the All-Star team 11 times. He only threw one no-hitter.

deGrom is about to turn 38 years old. He has one year left on his deal with the Rangers. He had Tommy John surgery twice and a myriad of other injuries that have limited him in several other campaigns. But, when healthy, he’s one of the best pitchers of his generation. He’s won two NL Cy Young awards, won the NL rookie of the year, AL comeback player of the year and made five All-Star Game berths. Plus, he has a World Series ring with the Rangers.

Whether he’s a Hall of Famer is debatable. But he’s part of a rare club of three pitchers that meet a unique criteria in the last 55 years.