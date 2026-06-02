Rangers Have Familiar Slugger at Round Rock Waiting for Opportunity

The wild number of Texas Rangers transactions on Monday included one infielder the Rangers needed in Cody Freeman.

He’s back with the big league club for now. But there is another slugger at Triple-A Round Rock, a familiar one, who is on stand-by if the Rangers need an infusion of offense down the road.

It’s Blaine Crim. Yep, Blaine Crim has been back in the organization for a week and has already reminded the Rangers about his bat.

Blaine Crim’s Triple-A Return

One of the most productive bats in the Rangers’ minor league system in the past decade returned to the organization on May 23 after Texas claimed him off waivers from Colorado, which acquired him from Texas on waivers last year. Crim was designated for assignment by Texas to make roster room. The Rockies ended any hope he might slide through waivers so could be reassigned.

Back with Round Rock, he’s raking again.

In five games with the Express he’s slashed .286/.333/.714 with two home runs and nine RBI. While his short audition with the Rangers last season didn’t go well — he didn’t get a hit — his short audition with the Rockies last September went much better.

After he was claimed in August by the Rockies, he was promoted to the Majors in September as Colorado had significant issues at first base. Unlike his short time with the Rangers, he was much more productive with every day playing time. He slashed .241/.295/.556 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 15 games.

Crim had an inside track on a job with the Rockies this season before an injury in spring training and the rise of rookie TJ Rumfield. That’s what led to him being DFA’ed by the Rockies — and being picked up by the Rangers. Texas doesn’t have a lot of organization dept at first base, especially at its highest levels, making the Crim acquisition a smart one.

At this point in his career, he’s tied to first base. The right-handed hitter has played most of his minor league games there. So, he won’t be called up unless Jake Burger gets hurt, underperforms or is traded, or the Rangers need help in the DH spot against left-handed pitching. Texas could also use an overperforming Crim at the trade deadline as a sweetener in a multi-player deal for another bat with a team that needs a controllable first baseman, contractually speaking.

The more he hits, the more intriguing an option Crim become.