These Rangers Prospects Forced Their Way Into the Spotlight in May

The Texas Rangers got a little help over the weekend from the Detroit Tigers as they took down the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners in a three-game series, two games to one. Now, the Rangers sit 1.5 games back of first place with a 32-33 record.

This season was pivotal for the Rangers to showcase they're still a threat in the American League. It's even more crucial that Texas finds its way into the playoffs, given the haul of prospects they gave up this offseason to acquire Mackenzie Gore from the Washington Nationals.

That being said, the minor league has looked promising this season in development, as the Rangers would love for their franchise to remain competitive annually down the line. May was special for four players, specifically, as each took home minor league awards for the month.

Player of the Month – INF Rafe Perich

Spartanburger infielder Rafe Perich (9) tries to pick off Winston-Salem outfielder Terrell Tatum (13). | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bringing in the Minor League Player of the Month for the Rangers was infielder Rafe Perich. Perich absolutely tore the cover off the baseball last month, smashing 11 home runs, driving in 32 RBIs and hitting .327 with a 1.141 OPS.

Now on the season, Perich has 15 home runs in total, 44 RBIs, and is hitting .291 with a .992 OPS. Texas might have a future star on its hands if this level of production continues for the young Lehigh University product.

Starting Pitcher of the Month – RHP Evan Siary

Mississippi State Bulldogs' Evan Siary (12) pitches. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rangers' eighth round pick from the 2025 MLB Draft, Evan Siary, pitched very well last month at the Single-A level with the Hickory Crawdads. Siary posted a 2.36 ERA across 26.2 innings of work in May, collecting 23 strikeouts and allowing six walks.

The road is still long for Siary to make his way to the Majors, but with months like that, his rank through the minors will surely increase.

Defender of the Month – INF Yolfran Castillo

A view of a Texas Rangers batting helmet. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sticking with Single-A, the Defender of the Month Award was given to infielder Yolfran Castillo. Defense is one thing the Rangers will need in the future at the shortstop position, as Corey Seager will only continue to age. The 19-year-old could be the answer should he pan out well.

Reliever of the Month – RHP Wilian Bormie

A view of an MLB baseball and the pitcher’s mound during the game at Globe Life Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jumping to Double-A to the Frisco RoughRiders, right-handed pitcher Wilian Bormie was lights out in the 10 innings he pitched. In those 10 innings, Bormie held a 2.70 ERA, striking out 14 batters and only allowing three runs along with three walks.

At age 25, Bormie could be a name for Rangers fans to remember in the upcoming years.

Here is Texas Rangers PR's on X (formerly Twitter) breakdown of each monthly award winner.