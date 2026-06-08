Rangers Hit Four Important Home Runs in Guardians Blowout Victory

The Texas Rangers have been trying to squeeze offense out of every part of their team. The philosophy right now is small ball with a dash of slug.

It's why Rangers manager Skip Schumaker was so excited about getting both Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager back from the injured list on Friday. Texas has been using the bottom of its order as a small ball outfit to get the game back to the top of the order where its best hitters can move runners home.

But Texas still has the home run in its bag. In fact, Texas hitters slammed three home runs of Cleveland in their10-0 victory on Sunday. Overall, it was the first time this season the Rangers hit four home runs in a game off a left-handed pitcher. But each individual home run had some level of meaning.

Justin Foscue

The former first-round pick hit his third home run of the year, which was off Guardian starter Joey Cantillo in the first inning. The two-run shot gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

Has struggled in his limited Major League at-bats going into this season. He had a tremendous spring training but didn't make the opening-day roster and continued to hit well at Triple-A Round Rock. When the Rangers called him up in May, there were enough injuries to ensure that Foscue would get a consistent shot at playing time. He's delivered.

After Sunday’s game he was slashing .254/.314/.460 with three home runs and nine RBI. But one split speaks to why the Rangers haven't optioned him back to the minor leagues yet, even though he's struggled defensively and Texas signed Nicky Lopez as another option to play second base. His splits against left-handed pitching are tremendous. He's now slashing .381/.458/.810 against lefties.

The Rangers need a right-handed complement to Joc Peterson at designated hitter. Foscue continues to prove that he could be that guy.

Josh Jung

Jung hit his eighth home run of the season in the third inning, a two-run shot that was also given up by Cantillo. Young has been the Rangers’ best hitter since April and whether he's voted in or selected by coaches and players, he figures to be at July’s All-Star Game in Philadelphia. But there was importance in where his home run went on Sunday.

Jung hit his home run to right field. The opposite field shot was in keeping with his goal of using the whole field this year in instead of trying to pull the ball too often as he has in seasons past. It’s the reason he’s emerged as Texas’ most consistent hitter this season. He’s taking what the pitcher gives him and turning it into something positive instead of trying to force an outcome.

Wyatt Langford

Langford’s home run off Cantillo came in the fourth inning. His solo shot slipped around the foul pole in left field and went between the bottom of the stands and the top of the wall. He snuck it in there.

Schumaker said on Friday that Langford’s timing has been there from the start. He doubled on Friday and scored after Corey Seager hit a home run. Langford's home run on Sunday was his second home run of the season.

His first was on April 10 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. At that time, he was just beginning to emerge from a slump that defined the first couple weeks of his season. This home run could be the just the jump start he needs to give the Rangers the offense what they were hoping for from the start of the season — an All-Star version of Langford.

Michael Helman

After Cantillo left the game, the Guardians brought in another left-hander to relieve him, Will Dion. He gave up a home run to Rangers center fielder Michael Helman in the sixth inning. The solo shot pushed the Rangers lead to 8 to nothing.

The Rangers kept Helman for defensive purposes when Wyatt Langford returned and he has taken the start in center field two of the last three games for Evan Carter, who has been struggling at the plate, especially against left handers.

For Helman the home run was significant because it was his first of the year and just the sixth of his career. He's not considered a power hitter, so the Rangers will take any slug they can from him.