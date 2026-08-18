Is Rangers Propsect David Davalillo Poised to Make MLB Debut Soon?

Just two months ago the Texas Rangers sent top pitching prospect David Davalillo to the Arizona Complex League to work some things out.

Consider them worked out.

Davalillo, the No. 15 prospect in the Rangers’ system per MLB Pipeline, was named the Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week for his performance last week with the Round Rock Express. He is the third Rangers pitcher to win the award this year and the second in as many weeks. Dalton Pence won the award last week.

David Davalillo Poised for a Debut?

He started against Sugar Land last Friday and went six innings as he gave up one hit and no runs, with no walks and seven strikeouts. The 25-year-old right-hander retired the first 12 hitters he faced, and a double play erased the only hit — and base runner — he allowed.

His six innings pitcher and his seven strikeouts were career highs at Round Rock, where he’s pitched in nine games and made eight starts this season. Plus, he hasn’t given up a walk in August and has a 2.70 ERA for the month, with 13 strikeouts and a 0.75 WHIP.

His numbers for the season don’t look great. He is 1-8 with a 4.72 ERA, but that’s across all four affiliates he’s pitched for this season. Before this season he had pitched at Double-A Frisco in 2025. He is 0-4 with a 5.71 ERA at Round Rock. But he’s been a much better pitcher with the Express since he returned in August.

Now the question — could this lead to Davalillo making his Major League debut? Earlier this year he was briefly on Texas’ practice squad when there was potential need for coverage in the starting rotation. But he didn’t pitch. Now, Texas is in a real starting pitching pinch.

Jack Leiter has been on the shelf since June after ankle surgery but is on a rehab assignment. Nathan Eovaldi is on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow issue and the earliest he can be activated is next Monday. Jacob deGrom is dealing with right triceps fatigue, and the Rangers haven’t put him on the IL — yet.

Davalillo is already on the 40-man roster so calling him up would only require a 26-man roster move. He last pitched Friday and he could be available to pitch as early as Wednesday, which could be deGrom’s spot — if Texas decides to push the rotation back a day after Monday’s off day, which Texas usually does.

It would be asking a lot to drop him in the middle of a playoff race, but it may be necessary. Texas remembers what the Nolan Ryan minor league pitcher of the year did last season, including leading Rangers minor leaguers who threw a minimum of 100 innings in strikeouts per 9.0 (10.60), strikeout rate (29.6%), opponent batting average, and WHIP.