Rangers Dish out Good News for Injured Josh Jung — with One Caveat

For more than a month Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung has experienced fits and starts in his attempt to return from a left calf strain.

On Monday, the Rangers delivered some good news.

Per Jeff Wilson of DLLS sports, Jung is now a full go for baseball activities. That allows him to participate in fielding activities, batting practice and running the bases.

But that's the caveat. As Wilson reported, running is still the issue. Before Jung can attempt to go on a rehab assignment with a minor league affiliate, he must prove he can run without issue — and that includes any that might come up after he gets rest after each session.

What’s Next for Josh Jung?

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) described Jung’s running session as a “job,” which means he wasn’t going at full speed yet. But it was his first running session since the last homestand, so he received extended rest.

But the job on Monday was notable because Jung has run on an underwater treadmill, fielded groundballs and taken batting practice the past two weeks but avoided running on ground, per McFarland, for nearly two weeks.

Jung told reporters it was a “good day” but wasn’t ready to push it yet. Neither is manager Skip Schumaker, who said that if Jung’s ramp-up continues without any issues, he could head to a minor league affiliate this weekend to start a rehab assignment.

Young will probably have to go through at least one live batting practice session before he heads for a rehab assignment. When shortstop Corey Seager returned from his back injury in August, he participated in three live batting practice sessions in a four-day span, including two that required him to do a full workout in the field and running the bases.

Given the number of setbacks Jung has had with this injury, it's unlikely he'll go through that many sessions. But most position players go through at least one live BP before a rehab assignment.

The Rangers need his bat and the lineup, but they also need him to be full strength. In the interim several players have played the hot corner, most notably Cody Freeman, who has played there consistently the last week. Ezequiel Duran, the team’s most versatile player, has played at second base against right-handed pitchers and in center field against left-handers when Texas puts Evan Carter on the bench based on his inability to hit lefties consistently.