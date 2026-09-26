Rangers Move Josh Jung to Injured List, Promote Logan O'Hoppe

The Texas Rangers had little choice but to move third baseman Josh Jung to the injured list on Saturday. They needed a healthy player.

The Rangers moved Jung to the 10-day IL on Saturday with a right hand fracture after he suffered the injury in Friday’s 10-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins. It’s the same hand that suffered a fracture in 2024.

To take his spot, the Rangers promoted catcher Logan O'Hoppe from Triple-A Round Rock, who made his MLB debut earlier this season. The move ends Jung’s regular season with two games remaining.

The Rangers also recalled pitcher Robby Ahlstrom from Round Rock and optioned pitcher Gavin Collyer to the ACL Rangers.

Josh Jung ‘Devastated’

Jung spoke to reporters after he learned of the fracture and said he was “devastated.” Per MLB.com, this fracture is about three inches lower than the 2024 fracture, which required two surgeries and put him on the IL for half the season.

He has just returned from the 10-day IL after spending more than a month healing from a left calf strain. In his 11 games back from the IL, he had slashed .341/.383/.636 with three home runs and seven RBI.

This season has been Jung’s best overall season since his 2023 rookie season. Jung will finish with a slash of .299/.365/.462 with 12 home runs and 42 RBI. his .365 on-base percentage is a career high.

He bounced back from a 2025 in which he remained healthy but was optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock for three weeks to work on his swing. He refined his approach during spring training and became a hitter to all fields and reduced his tendency to pull the ball. After a slow start to the season, he emerged as Texas’ most consistent hitter and an All-Star Game candidate.

The former first-round pick in 2019 out of Texas Tech has been injury prone for much of his professional career. He tore a labrum in his shoulder during spring training in 2022 at a time when the Rangers expected him to make the opening day roster. He later made his MLB debut in September.

He missed more than a month in 2023 with a left wrist fracture as he tried to field a 100 mph line drive and the ball hit the heel of his glove and bounced off the wrist. He returned in time to help the Rangers win the World Series.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain); DH Joc Pederson (left hand fracture), 3B Josh Jung (right hand fracture).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Michel Otañez (viral illness)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement), RHP Cal Quantrill (right lat strain), RHP Cole Winn (right rotator cuff strain);