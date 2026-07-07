Rangers-Angels Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers in AL West Showdown

The Texas Rangers weren’t going to argue with a second off day within a four-day span after playing 15 games in 15 days.

Now, the Rangers (45-45) face the final stretch of the first half of the season as they host the Los Angeles Angels from Tuesday-Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Texas enters the game 1.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners in the AL West after holding the lead most of last week. The Rangers are also tied for the final AL wild card berth. The division race remains tight, as the Houston Astros are within three games. But the Athletics (41-49) and the Angels (36-55) are starting to fall out of the picture as both the Rangers and Mariners have enjoyed surges as of late.

Texas will wrap up the first half of the season at home from Friday-Sunday against the Houston Astros, which could be a key series for both teams as they try to position themselves for the second half of the season and the MLB trade deadline, which is Aug. 3. Both the Rangers and Astros hope to be buyers at the deadline to bolster a playoff push.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and more.

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Tuesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Angels: ABTV

Wednesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Angels: ABTV

Thursday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Angels: ABTV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Angels: KLAA 830, Angels ES

Starting Pitchers

Tuesday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (7-5, 3.48) vs. Angels RHP José Soriano (8-5, 3.42)

Wednesday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (5-7, 4.31) vs. Angels RHP Walbert Ureña (5-7, 3.03)

Thursday: Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (9-7, 4.02) vs. Angels LHP Reid Detmers (3-6, 4.13)

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers center fielder Wyatt Langford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain), OF Wyatt Langford (left hamstring strain), UTIL Cody Freeman (herniated disc in neck), SS Corey Seager (lower back discomfort), OF Wyatt Langford (left hamstring strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Jakob Junis (left hip impingement), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement)

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand).