Top Slugger’s Early Exit Has Rangers Monitoring Status Ahead of Angels Finale

The Texas Rangers have lost several key position players this season to injury. But Josh Jung is one they cannot afford to lose.

He left the game in the third inning of Saturday’s game with what the Rangers described as left shoulder soreness. He appeared to suffer the injury while he was diving for a baseball at his position.

Both Jung and manager Skip Schumaker talked about it as being more precautionary than anything.

“We’ll figure it out,” Schumaker said to Rangers Sports Network. “It was on the dive, you know, [the ball] up the line a little bit. So, we’ll find out exactly [what happened] after the doctor sees him.”

Josh Jung’s Lineup Importance

Jung had surgery on that shoulder for a torn labrum four years ago. He said to The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) that it was the first time he’s felt any pain in that shoulder since that injury.

“I hadn't had any pain or weird sensation in that area for a while,” Jung said. “It freaked me out a little bit. I think it's more precautionary than anything.”

This comes at a time in which the Rangers don't have a scheduled day off until June 4. It also comes at a time with both shortstop Corey Seager and outfielder Wyatt Langford on the 10-day injured list. Losing Jung would be a massive blow to an offense that has struggled with consistency the entire season.

He is slashing .302/.357/.462 with five home runs and 21 RBI in 48 games. He is the Rangers top candidate to be selected to the All-Star game in July, which will be held in Philadelphia. More importantly, he's adjusted his approach at the plate and has become more of an all-field hitter than at any point in his career.

Jung did miss time in spring training with a right adductor strain. He went without a hit in the regular season in March before catching fire in April.

Jung has been dogged by injuries his entire career, but he's only missed five games this season and none to injury. Texas has coverage to give him a day off on Sunday if it chooses. When he left Saturday’s game Ezequiel Duran moved third base and Michael Helman moved to shortstop.

It's a one-game stopgap gap the Rangers could use again on Sunday to give Jung a day off before they return home for a seven-game homestand that starts on Monday against the Houston Astros.