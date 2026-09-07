Two More Rangers Minor Leaguers Continue Extend Pitching Award Hot Streak

The Texas Rangers are building up a pitching pipeline that by season’s end should earn some respect around Major League Baseball.

On Monday two more minor league pitchers won pitcher of the week awards in their respective leagues — left-hander Anthony Veneziano for Triple-A Round Rock in the Pacific Coast League and right-hander Jacob Johnson for Class-A Hickory in the Carolina League.

Texas has had a player named pitcher of the week in a minor league nearly every week since the beginning of July, with a break between July 13-19 for the All-Star Break:

July 6-12: Aidan Siary (Hickory)

July 20-26: Aidan Deakins (Hickory)

July 27-Aug. 2: Moises Morales (Hickory)

Aug. 3-9: Dalton Pence (Round Rock)

Aug. 10-16: David Davalillo (Round Rock)

Aug. 31-Sept. 6: Veneziano and Johnson

Morales was also named the Carolina League pitcher of the month for August. Kaden Carpenter, an outfielder, won the Carolina League player of the week award for Aug. 24-30.

Big Weeks for Veneziano and Johnson

Jacob Johnson put on a strikeout show in his ACL Rangers debut ⚡️



8 K over 3 IP for the 19-year-old righty. pic.twitter.com/Xd2TyVIKzD — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) May 5, 2026

Veneziano pitched 6.1 scoreless innings for Round Rock on Friday against Oklahoma City, as he gave up two hits and one walk as he struck out four. The Rangers have used the former Major League reliever as a part-time starter and since he signed on July 24, he is 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA with six earned runs in 30.2 innings with a 1.11 WHIP.

The former 10th round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Coastal Carolina is on a minor league contract so he is a stash for next season at this point.

Johnson is on a much different trajectory. Just 20 years old and in his first Major League season, his start last week against Fayetteville helped clinch the Crawdads’ 15th straight win. Hickory is preparing for the Carolina League playoffs, which start this week. In five innings he didn’t allow a hit or a run.

Johnson is ranked No. 17 among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects at MLB Pipeline. He started this season with the Arizona Complex League Rangers and is a combined 2-0 with a 2.51 ERA in 14 games. He’s allowed just 12 earned runs in 43 innings. He was Texas’ 10th round pick in 2025 out of Pearl River (Miss.) Community College.

While Hickory is in the postseason, Round Rock is wrapping up its final two weeks of the regular season before breaking for next season.