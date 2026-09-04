This Rangers Prospect Approaching Top 30 Status After Red-Hot August

The challenge for the Texas Rangers has been restocking its pitching pipeline in the minor leagues.

Texas parted with several pitchers at last year’s trade deadline, most notably two pitchers that are already in the Majors — Kohl Drake and Mitch Bratt. A third, David Hagaman, is closing in on reaching The Show.

Since then, the Rangers have made moves in the international market, the draft and even minor league free agency to replenish the pipeline. Some of that talent is starting to heat up as the minor league season reaches its conclusion.

At Class A Hickory, the Crawdads will end the regular season this weekend. But Moises Morales is a name Rangers fans could hear more from in the next couple of years. Here’s why.

Moises Morales’ Big August

Congrats to Hickory Crawdads RHP Moises Morales on being named Carolina League Pitcher of the Month!



The 22-year-old went 4-0 in August with a 0.82 ERA in 22 IP with 19 K & a 0.86 WHIP. 🔥



Morales leads the Carolina League with 10 wins and has a 3.21 ERA, 92 K, 1.00 WHIP over… pic.twitter.com/Gmc8kmKU5V — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) September 3, 2026

On Monday, the Rangers announced that Morales was selected the Carolina League Player of the Month for August. The 22-year-old right-hander from Venezuela was basically unhittable.

He went 4-0 with a 0.82 ERA as he allowed just two earned runs in 22 innings. He walked three batters and struck out 19 as he finished with a 0.86 WHIP. He pitched in four games, but only two were starts. So he struck two wins as a starter and as a reliever in the same month.

He exited August leading the Carolina League in wins, ERA and WHIP, along with being second in opponent batting average (.216), hits per nine innings (6.55), and strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.33).

Carolina League hitters should have known something was up at the first of the month when Morales threw five perfect innings with five strikeouts in a 7-0 win for the Crawdads.

This is a breakthrough season for Morales, who signed with the Rangers in 2023 out of Venezuela. It took him two years to get out of the Dominican Summer League, and he spent another season in the Arizona Complex League without a promotion. In those three seasons combined he went 3-5.

This season he is 10-2 with a. 3.29 ERA in 21 games, 12 of which are starts. He has 93 strikeouts and 24 walks in 95.2 innings and opposing batters are hitting .217 against him. He’s put himself on the Rangers’ radar in a big way.

Morales is not among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects at MLB Pipeline. But a season like this potentially paves his way into the bottom part of the Top 30 when the site resets its prospects later this year or early next year.

Morales needed a season like this to accelerate his development. The Rangers needed this to have another arm to develop. Everyone wins.