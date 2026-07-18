Emiliano Teodo Did One Incredible Thing in Rocky Rangers Debut

For the past few seasons one of the most intriguing prospects in the Texas Rangers system has been right-handed pitcher Emiliano Teodo.

He was the pitcher that started the 2024 MLB Futures Game at Globe Life Field and claimed the victory. Texas had him on a track to become a starter until his arm talent was too much to ignore as a potential reliever. Right before the All-Star break the Rangers called him up for the first time but he didn't pitch.

On Friday against Atlanta he got his first taste of a Major League game and, as one might expect from a rookie, it was a rough night. He was optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

But hidden in the stats was one intriguing trait that could make him a great high leverage arm for Texas, once properly harnessed.

Emiliano Teodo’s High-Velocity Debut

Teodo gets his first strikeout as a Ranger in Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/phqFHQYvu6 — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) July 18, 2026

Teodo entered Friday’s game in the fifth inning, and the Rangers were already in a 6-0 hole. He gave up three hits and two earned runs in 1.2 innings, as he struck out one and walked two. It wasn’t an effective or efficient outing, as he faced 10 batters and threw 43 pitches.

But his Statcast page showed something exceptional about his stuff. He threw 25 sinkers, 15 sliders and three change-ups. That sinker averaged 99.4 mph. It caused 10 swings and four swings and misses. He topped 100 mph seven times and by the end of the game he threw the contest’s 17 fastest pitchers. All were 99.2 mph or higher.

He was dealing straight gas in his outing and there was a contrast that showed just how unusual that is for the Rangers this season. Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), Teodo assumed the season lead for most 100 mph fastballs for the Rangers. The previous leader was Jacob deGrom, who has one of the game’s best fastballs and averages 97.2 mph with that pitch this season.

Before his second major elbow surgery in 2023, he could regularly top 100 mph. He still can, but he’s choosing to control is velocity a bit more to extend his career, relying on more of his off-speed pitches to get outs.

Teodo doesn’t have that experience yet. But he has incredible arm talent. The 25-year-old is still chipping away at control but has pitched well at Triple-A Round Rock this season, where he is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 35 games, with six holds and five saves in six chances. Batters are hitting .190 against him and he has 52 strikeouts and 35 walks in 40 innings. The walks are what is holding him back from being an everyday MLB contributor.

But, on Friday he showed a glimpse of what the Rangers see, a high-leverage reliever with incredible potential.