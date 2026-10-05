Where Every Injured Rangers Player Stands Going into the Offseason

The Texas Rangers were banged up down the stretch. Some of those injuries are going to bleed into the offseason.

President of baseball operations Chris Young addressed some of those injuries last week — but not all of them. Some are to players that are about to hit free agency. Updates are likely to come later this offseason, even as a potential lockout looms in December.

Here is a list of every player that Young either provided an update on or was on the IL to end the season.

SS Corey Seager

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corey Seager spent three different stints on the injured list in 2026 with lower back inflammation and a concussion. He was able to finish the season and posted 20 home runs and 51 RBI in 102 games, as his .227 batting average was his worst in an MLB season. Young said that Seager is dealing with a bone spur in his left elbow and that surgery is an option. He did not provide a timetable.

Seager has five years remaining on his 10-year, $325 million contract. He now has full no-trade rights as a player that has 10 years of MLB service time and five years with the same team.

3B Josh Jung

Jung ended the season on the injured list with a right hand fracture after he was hit by a pitch in Minneapolis in the final series of the season. This was just after returning from a month on the IL with a left calf strain. Young said surgery is a possibility for Jung, but as it was less than a week after suffering the injury no decisions had been made. He had surgery for a fracture on that hand in 2024, though in a different area.

Jung had a terrific season, as he slashed .299/.365/.462 with 12 home runs and 42 RBI. The slash was a career best. He is eligible for arbitration for the second time this offseason.

RHP Jack Leiter

Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter. Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leiter had surgery in June on his right ankle to remove an extraneous bone that was causing him pain and throwing off his mechanics. He also developed biceps soreness during his rehab. He threw a live batting practice on the final day of the season and he might have been activated had Texas made the postseason. Given where he was in his recovery, he’s assumed to be ready for spring training.

Leiter went 3-7 with a 5.29 ERA in 15 starts before the surgery. He’s one of four players Young wants to see improvement from in 2026.

RHP Cole Winn

Cole Winn was on the 60-day IL with a right rotator cuff strain. He would not have been available for the postseason based on when he was placed on the 60-day. Young did not provide an update on Winn, but he did not pitch after Aug. 25, so he’s already more than a month into rest and recovery. Odds are he’ll be ready for spring training.

Winn went 5-3 with a 5.63 ERA in 51 games. It was a step back from 2025 when he went 0-1 with a 1.51 ERA.

RHP Carter Baumler

Texas Rangers pitcher Carter Baumler. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rule 5 draft pick who made the team’s opening day roster missed most of the season with a right intercostal strain. Before the season ended, he was making rehab appearances in the minor leagues, but there was no expectation that he was going to be activated for the postseason if the Rangers clinched a berth.

As he was already on a rehab assignment, it’s logical to assume he should be ready for spring training. Because he didn’t pitch enough innings to remove his Rule 5 status, the Rangers will either have to keep him on the MLB roster or release him back to the team he was selected from to be claimed or become a free agent.

RHP Jose Corniell

Jose Corniell dealt with a right flexor strain that he suffered on July 20. He was eventually move to the 60-day IL and there was no expectation that he was going to be active for the postseason. The Rangers never indicated if surgery was going to be an option for their Top 30 prospect.

RHP Michel Otanez (viral illness)

Otanez missed the final few games with a viral illness. The Rangers did not disclose the illness. Because he is on the 40-man roster the Rangers control his rights for 2027.

The Free Agents

Texas Rangers pitcher Cal Quantrill. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers have several players who are facing free agency that are dealing with injury issues. That may influence whether Texas attempts to retain them or not in 2027. Here’s the list.

RHP Cal Quantrill: The Rangers’ best starter down the stretch suffered a right lat strain during the season’s next-to-last week that landed him on the 15-day injured list. He was later shifted to the 60-day injured list, indicating that Texas didn’t expect him back in the postseason. The Rangers did not reveal the severity of the injury.

LHP Jalen Beeks: Beeks went on the 15-day IL on June 11 with lower back spasms and during his ramp-up to return he suffered a left elbow injury that required surgery. That surgery was for a flexor tendon strain, meaning he won’t be available to any team until sometime in 2027.

C Kyle Higashioka: Higashioka went on the 10-day IL with a right flexor strain just after the All-Star break and never returned. He did play in 11 rehab games with Triple-A Round Rock but was never returned to the Major League roster. Based on playing in rehab games, surgery is unlikely but can’t be ruled out. He and the Rangers have a mutual option for 2027, and Texas has two catchers under contract or team control.

DH Joc Pederson: Pederson suffered a left hand fracture in mid-September and attempted to try and play through it but he was eventually moved to the 10-day IL and spent the remainder of the season there. It’s not clear if he’ll need surgery this offseason and Young didn’t address it as Pederson is set for free agency. He has a team option the Rangers are unlikely to trigger.