Who Rangers Trust in Lineup Behind Jacob deGrom Against Athletics

The Texas Rangers are back home — and thank goodness for that.

The Rangers (67-70) are 36-29 at home this season and have 16 games ahead of them at Globe Life Field, which may be their best path to reaching the playoffs for the first time in three years. Texas enters action two games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL wild card berth.

The Athletics (53-84) are the second-worst team in the AL West. But these two teams have had much different results in divisional action. Texas is 20-26 in the division while the Athletics are 19-17. Plus, the Athletics have a 6-4 lead in the season series.

Rangers Lineup for Aug. 31, 2026

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CF Ezequiel Duran

SS Corey Seager (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

2B Justin Foscue

DH Elias Diaz

3B Cody Freeman

C Danny Jansen

Athletics at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Monday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Athletics: NBCSCA; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Athletics: Talk 650 KSTE, A's Cast.

Probable Pitchers

Monday: Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (9-9, 4.21) vs. Athletics LHP Gage Jump (6-8, 4.29)

Three Rangers Matchups That Matter

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Burger: Whether he plays or not will depend on how the Rangers feel about the matchup and the lineup. But he’s the only Rangers hitter with a home run off Jump, as part of a 1-for-2 career against the left-hander. That home run drove in three RBI. He’s slashing .250/.357/.583 with two home runs and four RBI in the last seven games.

Ezequiel Duran: He just keeps getting hits, no matter where he hits and no matter what position he plays. In his last 15 games he’s slashed .321/.397/.536 with two home runs and nine RBI. The last few times that the Rangers have faced a left-handed hitter Duran has played in center field, one of seven positions he’s played this season.

Brandon Nimmo: He needed a spark offensively and he may have gotten it in the final two games of the series with the Brewers. On Saturday he hit a home run, which was part of a 3-for-4 game with two RBI. He went 1-for-4 on Sunday. In his last seven games he’s slashing .222/.313/.407. Before Saturday he had slashed under .100 in his previous seven games. Perhaps something is percolating.