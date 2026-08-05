What Cody Freeman’s Activation Says About Rangers Post-Trade Deadline Direction

The Texas Rangers made a move on Tuesday and that impacts opportunity for one of their key young players.

It was largely procedural. Texas activated Cody Freeman from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock.

Freeman has been there for a week on a rehab assignment as he’s recovering from a herniated disc in his back, an injury that required surgery in June.

He was in the mix for an opening day starting job at the beginning of spring training before he suffered a lumbar stress reaction that kept him out for spring training and the start of the regular season. He’s been fighting to get back to the Majors since then.

With him healthy again, the question is when should the Rangers call him up?

Cody Freeman’s Next Rangers Chance

Texas alleviated some of its logjam in the middle infield at the trade deadline when they shipped Josh Smith the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade for pitcher Adam Macko, who was optioned to Round Rock.

With everyone healthy, the Rangers should start Corey Seager at shortstop at Ezequiel Duran at second base. With John Jung out, the Rangers have put Duran at third and have Nicky Lopez, Justin Foscue or Cameron Cauley playing at second base. With Seager at DH on Tuesday, the Rangers had Lopez at shortstop and Foscue at second.

Texas has always seen Freeman as a player that could settle into the super-utility role that both Duran and Smith have held at various times. He can play both middle infield positions, along with third base and has experience in the outfield. He's a solid defender but what the Rangers really like about their 2025 minor league player of the year is his bat.

In 36 games last season he slashed .228/.258/.342 with three home runs and 15 RBI. When in the minor leagues with Round Rock he was excellent, as he slashed .336/.382/.549 with 19 home runs and 71 RBI. That’s the potential the Rangers are drawn to.

He’s only played seven MLB games this year and is batting .235. The organization probably wants to see Freeman at some point. Right now, it might take an injury to get him called up. Or, if Cauley continues to struggle at the plate — he’s slashed .213/.288/.383 in 22 games — Freeman could give the Rangers a fresh player to call up that can play in multiple places and has a slightly better Major League track record.

Otherwise, Texas would wait until rosters expand on Sept. 1. Given that Texas is trying to compete for a playoff berth even without making major moves at the deadline, bet on Freeman being called up sooner. The Rangers will be looking for every edge possible. If Freeman gives them one, then he’ll be up soon.