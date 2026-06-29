Rangers to Select Top Prospect Cameron Cauley to Major League Roster

One day after moving Wyatt Langford to the 10-day injured list, the Texas Rangers are making a move to add depth to their 40-man roster.

As reported by Robert Murray at Fansided, the Rangers are preparing to select the contract of infielder Cameron Cauley, which would add him to the 40-man roster.

That, combined with the impending signing of pitcher Chris Paddack to a Major League deal, would mean the Rangers need to make room on their 40-man roster for at least one of those players.

Cauley is the Rangers’ No. 13 prospect per MLB Pipeline. The first time he plays it will be his Major League debut.

Cameron Cauley Set for MLB Debut

Cameron Cauley loses his glove but STILL gets the ball to first for the out 🔥#Rangers pic.twitter.com/nl6fbGxkbq — Milb Central (@milb_central) April 4, 2026

The Rangers invited colleague to Major League spring training, and he received plenty of playing time before he was optioned back to minor league camp. He showed an impressive blend of offense and defense and the ability to play multiple positions.

With the Rangers down to just four outfielders until after the All-Star break, they may need Ezequiel Duran to play some in the outfield. Cauley would give the Rangers depth to make that adjustment.

With Triple-A Round Rock Cauley has slashed .262/.363/.407 and has stolen 29 bases in 29 attempts. That makes him an asset as a pinch-runner. He was the Rangers’ third-round pick in 2021 out of high school, where he was an all-state wide receiver, along with being a star baseball player. The Rangers thought enough of him to offer him a slot bonus of more than $1 million.

The Rangers will have to either move an injured player from the short-term injured list to the long-term injury list or designate a player for assignment to make room for Cauley or Paddack, depending upon when the transactions happen.

Players on the 60-day IL don’t count toward the 40-man roster, so the move could be as simple as sliding pitcher Jack Leiter to the 60-day. Leiter had surgery last week on his left ankle and is reportedly out until August.

That would give him proper time to heal as Paddack joins the rotation and as left-hander Jordan Montgomery continues his rehab assignment in the minor leagues after Tommy John surgery last year. The hope is that Montgomery will be ready to return to the rotation sometime after the All-Star break.

The Rangers open their series with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday and complete it on Wednesday, followed by a trip back to Arlington to start a series with the Detroit Tigers.