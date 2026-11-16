The Texas Rangers made some waves last week as one of several teams having conversations with Japanese high school pitcher Shoki Oda.

Major League teams are making more inroads in the Asian prep market of late, as they’re willing to use their international bonus pool money to try and swing deals. The Rangers did this in 2025 by signing Seong-Jun Kim, a two-way player, from Korea after its pursuit of pitcher Roki Sasaki fell apart.

But, after Monday’s move, the Rangers are less likely to pursue Oda for a logical reason — they surrendered some of what they need to make that happen in another trade.

Why Rangers Likely Won’t Sign Shoki Oda Now

Yokohama HS ace Shoki Oda delivers a complete game shutout in the Koshien quarterfinals against Hanamaki Higashi 👀



9.0 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 K, 123 P, 18 Whiffs



94-96 mph on the fastball, touched 97 multiple times 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L4VLHN9izu — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) August 18, 2026

Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) reported that the Rangers acquired minor league pitcher Juan Arnaud from the New York Mets and assigned him to High-A Hub City. In return, the Rangers gave up international bonus pool money.

Teams are allowed to trade that money in increments of $250,000. This is leftover money the Rangers used as part of signing its 2026 international class. That money expires on Dec. 15. It’s a use-it-or-lose-it situation since the money doesn’t carry over.

This doesn’t mean the Mets are pursuing Oda. But acquiring international money with a month before the deadline means the Mets are targeting someone in the international market. By dealing from the international bonus pool, the Rangers are acknowledging that their pursuit of Oda may be done.

The Rangers spent $1 million to sign Kim in 2025. Oda figures to land more.

To be fair, it was going to be a long shot. Other teams were reportedly in on Oda, including the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies. All are large-market teams with resources. Plus, the Dodgers have won three World Series since 2020 and have emerged as an enticing landing spot for Asian players, including Sasaki and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers also signed Shohei Ohtani before the 2024 season.

Oda is seen as a special player, one that already has a 97 mph fastball and a make-up that might allow him to get through the minor leagues quicker than most international prospects, who usually need four or five years to be Major League ready.

As for what Texas got in return, Arnaud is a hard-throwing 23-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic who has played pro baseball for five years. He’s coming off his best professional season with the Mets’ High-A affiliate in Brooklyn, where he went 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 46 games. He also had four saves in five chances with two holds. He struck out 74 and walked 39 in 51 innings as batters hit .215 against him.

Arnaud becomes an immediate prospect to watch as a potential set-up man or closer.